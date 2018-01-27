Surrey gurdwara hosts event to bring people of all faiths under one roof

SURREY — A coalition of interfaith organizations is hosting an event in Surrey on Sunday (Jan. 28) that aims to bring people of all faiths and ethnicities together under one roof.

The event is called ‘Celebrating Our Differences: Creating Positive Change in a Divided World’ and it will take place at Sri Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara.

Bruce Harding, one of the organizers, says the event will mark the start of ‘World Interfaith Harmony Week’ that happens from Feb. 1-7.

“We are on the front end of all the events that are happening all over the city,” he said.

Harding said it’s rare for a gurdwara to allow a non-Sikh person to offer worship. Sri Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara hosted two interfaith events in the past, including one during last year’s Canada 150 celebrations.

Harding said he hopes the event will help people celebrate their differences.

“I learned about my own faith and tradition by interacting with people of other traditions because they ask you questions that you’d never think of,” Harding said.

The event starts at 3 p.m., with stories, songs and teachings from different traditions, followed by dinner and reception.

Music will be performed by Daughters of the Drum, a Vancouver-based group of primarily Aboriginal women who also helped organize the event. Naad Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving music and culture, is also one of the event organizers.

The gurdwara is located at 8115 132nd Street in Surrey. Tickets are free.



