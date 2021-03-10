Surrey focus for B.C. history conference this spring

Pair of ‘virtual field trips’ are planned on a weekend in June

South Surrey’s Peace Arch monument is the subject of a “virtual field trip” during the 2021 British Columbia Historical Federation conference. (Black Press Media file photo)

Surrey-area sites and people are a focus of British Columbia Historical Federation’s 2021 conference this spring.

The organization’s virtual three-day gathering, June 3-5, is hosted in partnership with Surrey Historical Society. Registration fees start at $25 for members, or $50 for non-members and guests, via bchistory.ca until May 31.

Online presentations include the histories of Surrey’s Francophone community (with Maurice Guibord) and RCMP (with Baltej Dhillon), a chat with Surrey’s former Poet Laureate Renée Sarojini Saklikar, and “Adventures in Digital History” with Kyle Jackson.

Two “virtual field trips” are planned on June 3, including a Surrey Centre Cemetery tour with Sue Bryant and a closer look at the Peace Arch border monument with Barb Hynek, plus an “Electric Railway Tour” with Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society on June 4.

• RELATED STORY: Gravestones repaired at Surrey Centre Cemetery.

Last spring, headstone repairs were completed at Cloverdale’s Surrey Centre Cemetery. After seven grave markers were vandalized in April, the City of Surrey started repairing the more than 100-year-old tombstones.

British Columbia Historical Federation (BCHF), established in 1922, represents more than 100 historical societies across the province “and provides a collective voice for over 800 individuals and organizations within B.C.’s not-for-profit historical sector,” according to a post on the organization’s website.

RELATED: SURREY NOW & THEN: On ‘Charlie’s Tree’ site, young tree now grows where a giant fir fell in 2016.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

history