Surrey firefighters’ tree-chip a drive-thru event in Guildford for 2020

It’s time again to chip that Christmas tree.

For 2020, Surrey Firefighters’ annual tree-chip will be a drive-thru event at Guildford Town Centre on Saturday, Jan. 2, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., in the parking lot near 105th Avenue and 150th Street.

COVID-19 protocols mean those delivering trees won’t be allowed outside their vehicles.

“Trees are accepted with a small cash donation, and the donor will receive a brochure about our charitable society and small token of our appreciation,” says an event advisory on surrey.ca. “On average, nearly $5,000 is donated each year.”

Surrey Fire Fighters Charitable Society has organized a tree-chip event annually since 1988, to help fund the organization’s many projects in Surrey.

In White Rock, firefighters will host a drop-off tree chipping event on Sunday, Jan. 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Peace Arch Curling Club parking lot, near Centennial Arena (14600 North Bluff Rd.). A share of the proceeds from the event are to be allocated to the BC Professional Fire Fighters Burn Fund, and remaining money is to be dispersed to local charities.

Also, White Rock’s Knights of Columbus will be holding a pair of tree-chipping events at Good Shepherd Church (2250 150 St.), first on Jan. 2 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., and then on Jan. 3 from noon until 4 p.m.

with Black Press Media files