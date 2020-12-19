Surrey firefighters deliver gifts, food to 21 families

This year looked a little different due to COVID, says organizer

The Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society’s annual adopt-a-family program looked a little different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The society helped 21 families, and got everything ready on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (Submitted photo: Dylan Van Rooyen)

Travis Evans, the volunteer organizer for the event, said Thursday (Dec. 17) “was a little hectic as always.”

“We shop for them on the morning of the event,” said Evans, adding the society buys gift cards, gifts, a turkey “and all the fixings” and Christmas breakfast for the families.

The drop-off for the gifts is also on the same day, he said.

“It’s a big rush when it happens.”

This year, the society provided for 21 families through the adopt-a-family program.

Asked if there was any concern the society wouldn’t be able to continue with the program this year because of the pandemic, Evans said there was some concern in the early days.

“In the beginning, when things were getting more and more serious and there were more and more restrictions being put in place, we thought we might not be able to do it.”

But he said they just had to cancel the usual party, and find new ways to package everything together and drop it all off.

“It’s a great day. It’s quite busy because it’s really multi-faceted,” Evans said. “I think I can speak for everyone else … it’s kind of what we do as firefighters, we help people out. This time of year, there’s a much greater need for it. It’s the season for giving back.”



