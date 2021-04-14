Steve Serbic, assistant chief of operations for the Surrey Fire Service, has written a book, “The Unbroken” delving into his struggles with post-traumatic stress. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Steve Serbic, assistant chief of operations for the Surrey Fire Service, has written a book, “The Unbroken” delving into his struggles with post-traumatic stress. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey firefighter writes book to ‘be part of the change’ in stigma around post-traumatic stress

‘The Unbroken’ details Steve Serbic’s childhood, career and journey dealing with mental health issues

Steve Serbic was one of those firefighters who thought his mental health would never waver.

“Then my daughter got really sick and I had a series of kid calls back-to-back, and that was my mental health crisis that happened in the middle of my career,” Serbic told the Now-Leader. “I’d never had one before, so some firefighters helped me get to a counsellor and it took me four counsellors before I opened my mind.

“Change is a choice.”

Serbic is assistant chief of operations with the Surrey Fire Service and has just released a book detailing his childhood, his career as a firefighter and his journey dealing with post-traumatic stress.

The Unbroken,” Serbic said, is a “series of notes that I took from my clinical counselling session when I was struggling and the clinical counsellor suggested that I write down each session. The reason the book is called ‘The Unbroken’ is because I was in my doctor’s office and I was in a really bad way and she was holding my hand and she asked me, ‘What do you want?’ I said, ‘I just want to be unbroken.’ She said to me, ‘You’re not broken. You’re wounded.’

“Having a crisis or an event or a post-traumatic stress injury is an injury, you need to treat it like one.”

In his lead-up to finding a counsellor that worked for him, Serbic said although he always told them he never wanted to talk about his childhood, it would always end up being the first topic to come up.

“My book is written about my past. The events that I had that were traumatic, actually helped me figure out my past,” he noted. “The book that I wrote is a story about myself and I had to tell myself that story. I had to look back at myself and my childhood and change my narrative of my childhood.”

It was when he worked at a fire department on Vancouver Island that Serbic first started to talk about his post-traumatic stress.

“I really struggled in my first year there, and a really cool guy from another department came over to help me,” he said. “He didn’t know me. He just gave me some tools on how to try and figure out how to connect with my firefighters. He started to talk to me about sadness, and there’s two things first responders don’t like to talk about: depression and therapy,” he continued.

“Eighty per cent of firefighters surveyed across North America were anonymously asked … in 2018, ‘If you were struggling, would you reach out to a manager?’ Eighty per cent said ‘no’ because they would be looked upon as ‘weak’ or ‘unfit for duty.’ They’re not giving their name in the survey, so that’s a real stat.”

Serbic said he was living somewhat of a double life.

“I had a beautiful wife and family and a great job, one that I loved doing, but then when I was by myself, I had this overwhelming sadness,” said Serbic. “Because you don’t want anybody to know, you don’t reach out for help.You just kind of continue that lifestyle, so I lived a double life for a long period of my life.”

When it came to the book, Serbic said he never had the intention of publishing it but after his son’s friend read it and two editors looked over it, he decided to release it.

Then COVID-19 happened.

“The only reason I finished the book is because I lost several people to suicide and I want to try and be part of the change,” he said. “I was on the fence for a while, and then COVID hit and I waited, and looking where COVID is now, I think everyone needs a little push and they need to know it’s OK to feel sadness, it’s OK to have anxiety. But you can’t suffer alone, you need to reach out for help.”

To buy Serbic’s book, visit books.friesenpress.com/store, and search “Steve Serbic.”

For books purchased from Friesen, proceeds will go to headsupguys.org, which is an online resource that “supports men in their fight against depression by providing tips, tools, information about professional services, and stories of success.”

If you or someone you know needs is struggling with mental health and needs help, you can visit the B.C. government’s Crisis Intervention and Suicide Prevention Centre.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

firefighters

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Delta firefighters cycling 100 km for charity

Just Posted

Commercial trucks head south towards the Pacific Highway border crossing Wednesday (April 14, 2021). The union representing Canadian border officers wants its members to be included on the frontline priority list for the COVID-19 vaccine. (Aaron Hinks photo)
CBSA officers’ union calls for vaccine priority in B.C.

Border officers at ports including South Surrey’s Pacific Highway should ‘not be left behind’

Fish processing workers fillet farm-raised salmon in Surrey B.C. Photo courtesy BCSFA
Discovery Islands salmon farm removal impacts jobs in B.C.’s Lower Mainland: report

The City of Surrey is the hub of the salmon farming industry in Metro Vancouver

Everett Cummings in a tribute video posted to dignitymemorial.com.
Mechanic’s death at Surrey dock results in $200K fine for company, union says

Photos of rally outside Surrey court posted on ILWU’s ‘Kill A Worker Go To Jail’ Facebook page

Fraser Health staff prepare for the reopening of Irene Thomas Hospice in Delta on April 15, 2021. (Fraser Health photo)
Delta hospice at centre of MAiD fight to reopen Thursday

Fraser Health will reopen all 10 beds at the facility on April 15

White Rock City Hall. (Tracy Holmes photo)
City hall visits by appointment only, White Rock reminds residents

City hall building originally closed to walk-in visitors last spring due to COVID-19

(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, FIle)
VIDEO: ‘Extremely, extremely rare’ blood clots ‘may be linked’ to AstraZeneca, Health Canada says

One case of the adverse effect has been reported in Canada

(Government of Canada)
Liberal MP caught stark naked during House of Commons video conference

William Amos, in Quebec, appeared on the screens of his fellow members of Parliament completely naked

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 1, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps to 1,168 Wednesday, nearly 400 in hospital

Now 120 coronavirus patients in intensive care, six more deaths

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Moss covered branches are seen in the Avatar Old Growth Forest near Port Renfrew on Vancouver Island, B.C. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. blockades aimed at protecting old-growth forests reveal First Nation split

Two Pacheedaht chiefs say they’re ‘concerned about the increasing polarization over forestry activities’ in the territory

Richmond RCMP Chief Superintendent Will Ng said, in March, the force received a stand-out number of seven reports of incidents that appeared to have “racial undertones.” (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
‘Racially motivated’ incidents on the rise in B.C’s 4th largest city: police

Three incidents in Richmond are currently being invested as hate crimes, says RCMP Chief Superintendent Will Ng

A still from the video taken of a violent arrest on May 30, 2020 in downtown Kelowna. (File)
Kelowna Mountie charged with assault for caught-on-camera violent arrest

Const. Siggy Pietrzak was filmed punching a suspected impaired driver at least 10 times during an arrest

A screenshot from a Nuu-chah-nulth healing song and performance created in collaboration between Hjalmer Wenstob and Timmy Masso. (Screenshot from YouTube)
WATCH: Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation brothers produce COVID-19 healing song

Hjalmer Wenstob and Timmy Masso share dance and inspiration.

Health Canada headquarters in Ottawa. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
Health Canada releases guidelines for reducing COVID-19 transmission at home

Improve indoor air quality by opening up your windows and doors, among the encouraged ventilation measures

Most Read