Members of the Facebook group Surrey Community Corner with some of the donations collected for Surrey Food Bank. Pictured from left to right are Kyla Murphy, Emily Bhardwaj and Manav Bhardwaj. (photo: facebook.com)

Members of the Facebook group Surrey Community Corner with some of the donations collected for Surrey Food Bank. Pictured from left to right are Kyla Murphy, Emily Bhardwaj and Manav Bhardwaj. (photo: facebook.com)

Surrey Facebook group members donate 2,734 items during six-week food drive

Donations were delivered to Surrey Food Bank’s new warehouse in Newton

We know about the bad side of Facebook, which can be a pit of political put-downs and shadowy behaviour, but the social-media hub can also do some good.

For example, consider the recent food drive organized on Surrey Community Corner, a private group of 2,300 Facebook-ers.

“We ended up collecting 2,734 items in six weeks,” said drive organizer Manav Bhardwaj.

The last of the donations were dropped off at Surrey Food Bank’s Newton warehouse on Monday, Nov. 2.

“The last two drops have totalled close to 1,000 pounds of food,” Bhardwaj noted. “This last week we set a record with 830 items donated. This was about 600 pounds of food… We had 50-plus people from the group donate, and we got both our immediate families to donate as well.”

Bhardwaj and his wife, Emily, organized the food drive, and both are administrators of the Facebook group, which was launched in May 2017.

“We wanted to build a space where community members could get to know one another and interact with people they may not have had a chance to interact with in their daily lives,” Manav says. “The purpose of the group was to create a sense of community between neighbors.”

Manav says he isn’t into selling or advertising anything on the Facebook page, he just likes to interact with fellow Surreyites there.

“My wife and I have an open-door policy which means you can pm us if you have a question, want to chat or are in need,” he told the Now-Leader. “We have been lucky enough to be able to be in a spot where we can help those in need. We really enjoy it a lot.”

With the food drive, he says Surrey Community Corner members really stepped up, and they’re already planning to collect more again next year.

“You guys all deserve a round of (applause) and all the credit in the world for stepping up during a pandemic and helping so many families in need,” says a Facebook post on Nov. 2. “We also brought the (food bank) staff and volunteers a couple of dozen donuts on behalf of the group.”

facebook

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fundraising effort underway for White Rock Festival of Lights

Just Posted

Royal Marines of No. 40 Commando leave Sugar Beach in Albania in October, 1944. (Image courtesy Reginald Wise)
Cloverdale resident, and Royal Marine, Reginald Wise revisits Battle for Sarande in WWII

Vet recalls his time fighting in Albania in 1944

B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey brewery loses wrongful dismissal lawsuit

Judge orders brewery to pay a former employee more than $200,000 in damages

The Langley RCMP executed a warrant on a Willoughby home Oct. 30 and seized about $20,000 in merchandise. (Langley RCMP)
Langley RCMP warrant turns up more than 100 stolen high-end household goods

Fraudulent credit cards were used for curbside pickups at local businesses

A memorial to Paul Prestbakmo (inset) grew quickly on the median adjacent to where he died, after suffering stab wounds in the early hours of Aug. 16. (File photo/Facebook photo)
Trial on South Surrey murder, assault charges to remain linked

Youths accused in mechanic’s death and aggravated assault of White Rock senior remain in custody

A promo photo for this year’s 5X Festival, which has moved to an online platform with musical performances and more.
Two-day digital Diwali celebration to cap Surrey-based 5X Festival for 2020

‘Tripled engagement’ online so far this year, with MainStage event Nov. 14-15

A woman wears a mask to protect herself against COVID-19 as he walks past trees turning colour in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. breaks records with 425 new COVID-19 cases; test positivity rate of 3.8%

Nearly 3,400 active cases in B.C. currently

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry head to their daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic, B.C. legislature, April 15, 2020. (B.C. government)
Additional visits to senior care homes coming, B.C.’s top doctor says

Seniors Advocate recommends more family access

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Skully White (right), owner/operator of Lullys Food Experience, is donating a kidney to customer Tim Hiscock. The pair’s surgery has been booked for Dec. 14 in Vancouver. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)
Kidney-transplant surgery scheduled for Abbotsford ‘hot dog king’ and recipient

Funds raised for Skully White while he’s off work after he donates kidney to Tim Hiscock

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A large crane that collapsed rests on top of cargo containers on a freighter at Port Metro Vancouver’s Vanterm facility, in Vancouver on January 28, 2019. The Transportation Safety Board says the Port of Vancouver may be close to exceeding its ability to safely handle large-sized container ships. The board makes the comment in its report into a January 2019 incident where the container vessel Ever Summit hit a crane while being piloted into its berth at the Vanterm terminal in the Port of Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Container vessels may be outgrowing Port of Vancouver: Transportation Safety Board

Container vessel Ever Summit hit a crane while being piloted into Vanterm terminal in the Port of Vancouver

Commissioner Austin Cullen, back centre, listens to introductions before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, on Monday, February 24, 2020. A former RCMP officer described by his lawyer as a whistleblower for investigating organized crime in casinos is scheduled to testify today at an inquiry into money laundering in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Inquiry hears players stayed away from B.C. casinos after organized-crime arrests

B.C. launched inquiry after reports illegal cash was helping fuel real estate, luxury car and gambling

People line up to get an annual flu shot at a pharmacy in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Flu shot demand up and getting more supply won’t be easy, feds say

Federal public health agency increased its order by almost 25 per cent this year to 13.9 million doses

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. NDP leader John Horgan and B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau. (Black Press Media)
Mail-in ballots could shift outcomes in tight B.C. election contests

Final count begins Friday for 662,000 votes province-wide

Most Read