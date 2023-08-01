Surrey elementary students learn all things STEM at summer camp

Students from Lena Shaw Elementary in Surrey learned all about science, technology, engineering and math during a summer camp that took place in post-secondary schools. (Contributed photo - Cmolik Foundation) Students from Lena Shaw Elementary in Surrey learned all about science, technology, engineering and math during a summer camp that took place in post-secondary schools. (Contributed photo - Cmolik Foundation) Students from Lena Shaw Elementary in Surrey learned all about science, technology, engineering and math during a summer camp that took place in post-secondary schools. (Contributed photo - Cmolik Foundation)

More than 100 elementary school students from Surrey got the chance to advance their knowledge and skills in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) during a recent summer camp.

Grades 5, 6 and 7 students from Lena Shaw Elementary attended Simon Fraser University’s Surrey campus for the Cmolik Foundation’s Expanding Horizon Summer STEM camp, which also provided students with $31,600 in mini scholarships, according to a release from the foundation.

Instead of enjoying s’mores over a campfire, a typical activity at summer camp, the intellectually gifted kids constructed their own solar ovens to bake the chocolatey treats. Campers also challenged themselves to build bridges that were stable enough to hold their own weight.

Another highlight noted was the electric circuit motor activity that allowed students’ imagination, creativity and problem-solving skills to shine, the release reads.

“Students wanted more time to finish it and they helped each other make the cars,” said Yena Shin, a Lena Shaw teacher.

Students also watched and partook in science experiments, including “exploding elephant toothpaste” and making and enjoying ice cream using liquid nitrogen.

“It’s something they likely have only ever seen on TV or in film. I was most impressed by their level of engagement in the chemistry lab,” Shin said.

The Grade 6 and 7 students also visited the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT) campus. Some of their voices were even heard on the airwaves as the 11- and 12-year-olds took over BCIT radio in the school’s news studio.

Featured at the opening ceremony of the camp was Berekat Guta, who was once a camp-goer from Surrey, himself. He is now studying haptic technology at the University of British Columbia.

Although the camp may be over, campers took home a wealth of knowledge and engineering kits to use during the rest of their summer break.

