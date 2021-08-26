Surrey cyclist who raises money for kids’ cancer research now battling cancer of his own

‘My prognosis is good, due to the research that has been done with funds raised before me,’ Rick Stadler says

Every summer over the past six years, Rick Stadler has made it his mission to raise a significant amount of money during the Great Cycle Challenge.

This year it’s personal.

The Surrey resident is among Canada’s top fundraisers in the event, which benefits kids’ cancer research via The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids Foundation).

In a fundraising video last year, Stadler reminded donors that one in two Canadians would get cancer in their lifetime.

“So it would either be you or me,” he says on his Challenge fundraising page. “As it turns out, it was me, as I was recently diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer and am currently under treatment.

“It was detected early, so my prognosis is good, due to the research that has been done with funds raised before me,” Stadler added. “But the cancer treatment journey is not always kind, and no child should have to go through it.”

This year Stadler planned to cycle 300 kilometres and raise $28,000 during the August-long Great Cycle Challenge, joining more than 20,000 fellow fundraising riders from across Canada.

Over the past six years, the Tynehead-area resident has pedalled more than 2,771 kilometres and raised nearly $60,000.

Last year, Stadler started a bottle drive to help raise additional funds, and continues that work.

“To date, my wife and I have recycled over 150,000 containers and have raised over $15,000.00 just in bottles, towards the fundraiser,” he reported. “I have collected across Surrey, Langley and White Rock and have received bottle donations from hundreds of households as well as businesses such as the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel, Abbotsford Superstore, Pizza Mantra in Walnut Grove, and Primo’s, Cosmos, Zapoteca, Five Kitchen, Le Sasquatch & the Ocean Beach Hotel, all on the White Rock strip.”

Organizers of the Great Cycle Challenge appreciate Stadler’s efforts.

“Cancer is the largest killer of Canadian children from disease and over 1,400 Canadian children are diagnosed with cancer every year,” said Jamie Lamont, SickKids Foundation’s director of special events. “Thanks to riders like Rick, we’re fueling groundbreaking research to save lives and give kids the brighter future they deserve.”

More event details are posted to greatcyclechallenge.ca.



