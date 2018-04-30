Denzel Seguit was awarded Fleetwood Volunteer of the Year on Saturday. (Surrey Crime Prevention Society / @PreventCrimes)

Surrey Crime Prevention Society volunteers receive honours

SCPS volunteers gave thousands of hours to community safety programs in 2017

In 2017, nearly 450 Surrey Crime Prevention Society volunteers gave more than 31,500 hours of time to community safety programs throughout Surrey.

The volunteers’ work was celebrated at the society’s annual volunteer recognition and awards event, which took place this year at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds on Saturday, April 28.

The Surrey Crime Prevention Society (SCPS) works with the City of Surrey, RCMP, Transit Police, and other community partners to deliver a range of safety programs.

“We are extremely grateful for the commitment our volunteers make to our programs. They continue to demonstrate a superior level of professionalism while supporting our programs,” said Karen Reid Sidhu, Executive Director of SCPS.

SCPS volunteers support many programs, including Citizen’s Community Safety Watch, the speed watch and distracted driving traffic safety programs, community safety tours, community enhancement initiatives such as Adopt-a-Street, special events, the Community Safety Youth Mentorship and Leadership Program, and the LEAP (Learn, Experience, Achieve, Participate) high school work experience program.

SCPS volunteers go through a comprehensive screening and training process, and are selected based on their skills, and their awareness and commitment to their community. The minimum age for volunteers is 16, and many SCPS volunteers are recruited through their school, or through businesses or organizations in their community.

“Many of our volunteers are currently post-secondary students who are developing their skills to pursue a career in public service,” said Sidhu “It is encouraging to see so many of our youth in Surrey and surrounding communities who want to give back to their city and make a difference.”

This year’s event honoured the following volunteers:

  • Nicholas Chen, Downtown Surrey Volunteer of the Year
  • Charnpreet Basi, SCPS Volunteer of the Year
  • Gursharn Khattra, Pursuit of Excellence Award
  • Gaurav Dhillon, Newton Volunteer of the Year
  • Kishan Pal, Citizen’s Community Safety Watch Volunteer of the Year
  • Justin Valencia, Guildford Volunteer of the Year
  • Denzel Seguit, Fleetwood Volunteer of the Year
  • Avneet Dhaliwal, Traffic Safety Volunteer of the Year
  • Eric Cook, South Surrey / Cloverdale Volunteer of the Year
  • Christopher Epp, Leadership Volunteer of the Year
  • Samantha Mitchell, LEAP Volunteer of the Year
  • Kuljeet Thandi, Special Events Volunteer of the Year
  • Karanvir Singh, Administrative Volunteer of the Year


Denzel Seguit was awarded Fleetwood Volunteer of the Year on Saturday. (Surrey Crime Prevention Society / @PreventCrimes)

South Surrey student-led Relay for Life raises $102,000

