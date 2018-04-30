Surrey Crime Prevention Society renames volunteer award in memory of basketball star

Surrey Crime Prevention Society (SCPS) handed out its annual volunteer awards this weekend, and in doing so, revealed it would rename one award in memory of a previous winner who died after collapsing on a high school basketball court last year.
“This year’s LEAP High School Award was renamed in memory of our former award winner in this category Raphael Alcoreza,” said SCPS Executive Director Karen Reid-Sidhu.
“We renamed it in his memory,” she added, “and felt it would be a great way to remember him.”
Alcoreza was in Grade 12 when he went into cardiac arrest during a basketball game at Holy Cross Regional High School on Nov. 28, 2017. He died in hospital a short time later, on Dec. 7.
After his death, Reid-Sidhu told the Now-Leader he was a “great kid” who had “such a promising future.”
Funds have been raised for a scholarship in Alcoreza’s name and now, this SCPS award has been renamed in his honour.
“(Alcoreza’s) brother presented the award to the winner this year (Samantha Mitchell),” said Reid-Sidhu.
Meantime, SCPS handed out several awards to their many youth volunteers on Saturday (April 28), at Shannon Hall on Cloverdale Fairgrounds.
“Many of our volunteers are currently post-secondary students who are developing their skills to pursue a career in public service,” said Reid-Sidhu in a release. “It is encouraging to see so many of our youth in Surrey and surrounding communities who want to give back to their city and make a difference. We hear in the media the negative news stories about youth – this is a definitely a good news story and something to celebrate.”
In all, SCPS’ 350 volunteers contributed 31,549 hours in the City of Surrey last year, noted Reid-Sidhu, and 93,380 hours over the past three.
In doing so, volunteers work with many community partners including Surrey RCMP, Transit Police, Surrey bylaw staff, City of Surrey, Surrey Libraries, Surrey rec centres, business and local residents.
“We are extremely grateful for the commitment our volunteers make to our programs,” said Reid-Sidhu. “They continue to demonstrate a superior level of professionalism while supporting our programs.”
Youth must be at least 16 to volunteer with SCPS, and Reid-Sidhu noted they are one of the few organizations offering a high school work experience program that’s “really important for them to see what it’s like to give back to their community.” It’s open to students from Surrey and Delta.
