Surrey Crime Prevention Society renames volunteer award in memory of basketball star

Award to now honour the memory of Surrey student Raphael Alcoreza, who died after collapsing in a basketball game

Raphael Alcoreza in action with Vancity basketball academy before his death in 2017. A Surrey Crime Prevention Society award has been renamed in his honour. (Photo: Twitter.com/vancitybball)

Surrey Crime Prevention Society (SCPS) handed out its annual volunteer awards this weekend, and in doing so, revealed it would rename one award in memory of a previous winner who died after collapsing on a high school basketball court last year.

“This year’s LEAP High School Award was renamed in memory of our former award winner in this category Raphael Alcoreza,” said SCPS Executive Director Karen Reid-Sidhu.

“We renamed it in his memory,” she added, “and felt it would be a great way to remember him.”

Alcoreza was in Grade 12 when he went into cardiac arrest during a basketball game at Holy Cross Regional High School on Nov. 28, 2017. He died in hospital a short time later, on Dec. 7.

SEE ALSO: Surrey athlete sought to enjoy ‘life to the fullest to see what the world has in store for me’

READ MORE: Surrey basketball player remembered as a great kid with promising future

After his death, Reid-Sidhu told the Now-Leader he was a “great kid” who had “such a promising future.”

Funds have been raised for a scholarship in Alcoreza’s name and now, this SCPS award has been renamed in his honour.

“(Alcoreza’s) brother presented the award to the winner this year (Samantha Mitchell),” said Reid-Sidhu.

Meantime, SCPS handed out several awards to their many youth volunteers on Saturday (April 28), at Shannon Hall on Cloverdale Fairgrounds.

“Many of our volunteers are currently post-secondary students who are developing their skills to pursue a career in public service,” said Reid-Sidhu in a release. “It is encouraging to see so many of our youth in Surrey and surrounding communities who want to give back to their city and make a difference. We hear in the media the negative news stories about youth – this is a definitely a good news story and something to celebrate.”

In all, SCPS’ 350 volunteers contributed 31,549 hours in the City of Surrey last year, noted Reid-Sidhu, and 93,380 hours over the past three.

In doing so, volunteers work with many community partners including Surrey RCMP, Transit Police, Surrey bylaw staff, City of Surrey, Surrey Libraries, Surrey rec centres, business and local residents.

“We are extremely grateful for the commitment our volunteers make to our programs,” said Reid-Sidhu. “They continue to demonstrate a superior level of professionalism while supporting our programs.”

Youth must be at least 16 to volunteer with SCPS, and Reid-Sidhu noted they are one of the few organizations offering a high school work experience program that’s “really important for them to see what it’s like to give back to their community.” It’s open to students from Surrey and Delta.

Winners and submitted bios

LEAP HIGH SCHOOL PROGRAM in memory of RAPHAEL Alcoreza Volunteer of the Year – Samantha Mitchell

Presenters: Ian Alcoreza (right) and Parvir Gill, Manager of Volunteer Resources from Surrey Crime Prevention Society (left).

Samantha came to Surrey Crime Prevention as one of the youngest volunteers through our LEAP High School Work Experience Program. She demonstrates an extraordinary level of maturity and professionalism and has shown superior interpersonal and leadership qualities. Samantha enjoyed her experience so much she joined our team as a regular program volunteer in Newton. She continues to exhibit superior skills supporting our programs with the highest level of integrity. Congratulations Samantha!

Citizens Community Safety Watch – Kishan Pal

Presenters: (Left) Sergeant Jet Sunner from Surrey RCMP and Haneet Gill from Surrey Crime Prevention Society (right).

Kishan has demonstrated strong leadership skills while performing his role in this program He has exceptional diverse skills and outstanding work ethic, going above and beyond when given a task to complete. He is a very positive and committed to providing superior work even under stressful situations. We are very proud of Kishan and his commitment to SCPS and we wish him the best in his desire to pursue a career in law enforcement. Congratulations Kishan!

Newton Community Safety Tours – Gaurav Dhillon

Presenters: (Left) Board Member Perbeen Mann and Jessy Johal from Surrey Crime Prevention Society (right).

Gaurav is an exceptional volunteer demonstrating maturity and professionalism. He has mentored new volunteers in his program and has been instrumental in providing superior note taking skills relating to incidents. Gaurav always remains calm during high profile incidents. Currently in Grade 12 he is planning on attending Douglas College pursuing and education in Criminology and eventually pursuing a career in law enforcement. Congratulations Gaurav!

Fleetwood Community Safety Tours – Denzel Seguit

Presenters: Bryan McIntosh and Dean Barbour from the Fleetwood BIA (far right) and Gurkirat Sidhu from Surrey Crime Prevention Society

Denzel has been a volunteer with Surrey Crime Prevention Society since October 2016 . Denzel demonstrates strong leadership skills, integrity and professionalism. His passion and commitment to the work he delivers in his program is superior. Denzel wishes to pursue a career in law enforcement and just completed the Law Enforcement Studies Program at JIBC. We are confident he will be successful in his future career path. Congratulations Denzel

Downtown Community Safety Tours – Nicholas Chen

Presenters: Constable Mike Woolley with Transit Police (far right) and Kabir Bath from Surrey Crime Prevention Society (left).

Nicholas Chen has strong communication and problem solving skills He is able to work effectively with members of the community and embraces diversity and is always open to new ideas. Nicholas has displayed extraordinary leadership qualities while volunteering in his role and has provided guidance and support to new volunteers joining the team. He is currently enrolled at SFU in Criminology and eventually will be pursuing a career in law enforcement. Congratulations Nicholas!

Guildford Community Safety Tours – Justin Valencia

Presenters: Susan Saatchi Property Manager with Guildford Town Centre (left) and Bawanjit Dhillon from Surrey Crime Prevention Society (right).

Justin is an outstanding Volunteer at Guildford. He demonstrates a superior level of maturity and professionalism while performing his duties. His strong leadership skills have been instrumental in working with new volunteers and he always exceeds expectations in his role. Justin is currently a student at the Justice Institute and once completing his education is planning on pursuing a career in law enforcement. Congratulations Justin!

South Surrey | Cloverdale Community Safety Tours – Eric Cook

Presenters: Jen Temple, Trademark Group of Companies (left) and Brendon Choung from Surrey Crime Prevention Society (right).

Eric has been an extraordinary team member with the Surrey Crime Prevention Society since his start in April 2017. He has demonstrated superior professionalism, a commitment to teamwork and strong leadership. He is always willing to go above and beyond in his role. He is a great asset supporting new volunteers. He always strives for excellence and motivates others to do the same. He has a degree in Criminology and is currently enrolled in courses at JIBC and is pursuing a career in law enforcement with a municipal police department. Congratulation Eric!

Traffic Safety Volunteer of the Year – Avneet Dhaliwal

Avneet has been a volunteer with Surrey Crime Prevention Society since June 2017. Originally from Oliver, BC – she is attending Kwantlen University pursuing a degree Criminology. Avneet demonstrates strong leadership skills and a professional work ethics while maintaining a positive and enthusiastic attitude. She shows commitment by attending all her regular shifts and supporting special events. Avneet hopes to pursue a career in law enforcement after completing her degree. Congratulations Avneet.

Office Administration – Karanvir Singh

Presenters: Board member Manbir Renthey (right) and Parvir Gill, Manager of Volunteer Resources from Surrey Crime Prevention Society (left).

Karanvir is a dedicated volunteer with Surrey Crime Prevention Society since July of 2015. He has contributed over a 100 hours. His warm personality is noticed through his interactions with volunteers, staff, and the public. He is attending UBC pursuing a degree in Microbiology and eventually wants to purse a career medicine. He is organized, creative, and a self-starter. Congratulations Karanvir!

Special Events | Projects Volunteer of the year – Kuljeet Thandi

Presenters: Karen Klein with ICBC (right) and Parvir Gill, Manager of Volunteer Resources from Surrey Crime Prevention Society (left).

Kuljeet started at Surrey Crime Prevention as a LEAP student in our high school work experience program and decided to join as a regular volunteer. She has shown a tremendous amount of growth and has demonstrated strong leadership skills and commitment through her participation in almost every Special Event and Special Project. Her inclusive interactions with volunteers, staff, and the public is superior. She is attending Kwantlen University pursuing a degree in Criminology. She eventually wants to pursue a career in law enforcement. Congratulations Kuljeet!

Community Safety Leadership Volunteer of the Year – Christopher Epp

Presenters: Jacki Tokaryk with the City of Surrey Public Safety Strategy Team (right) and Michelle Kumar, Director of Operations from Surrey Crime Prevention Society (left).

Christopher has been a volunteer with Surrey Crime Prevention since 2013. During his time with SCPS he has demonstrated superior leadership, often providing guidance and support for staff and volunteers in our programs and at events. Chris supports our programs by training new volunteers and demonstrates a level of professionalism and support as a team lead in the Citizen’s Community Safety Watch Program. Chris is pursuing a career in law enforcement and we know he will be successful in his career choice. Congratulations Chris!

Pursuit of Excellence Award – Gursharn Khattra

Presenters: Jessy Johal from Surrey Crime Prevention Society (righ) and Karen Sidhu – executive Director from Surrey Crime Prevention Society (right).

Gursharn is being recognized today for his tremendous commitment to SCPS and to community safety in the City of Surrey. He has worked tirelessly both in his program with SCPS and his personal life to achieve his goals. Through hard work, dedication, and commitment he has surpassed all expectations in his program and his own personal goals, Gursharn has shown tenacity in the face of adversity and has demonstrated the he is deserving of this special award this afternoon. Gursharn is currently in Grade 12 and is interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement. Congratulations Gursharn on your Pursuit of Excellence Award.

Volunteer of the Year 2017 – Charnpreet Basi

Presenters: Kabir Bath from Surrey Crime Prevention Society (left) and Surrey Councillor Dave Woods (right).

Charnpreet Basi’s greatest strength comes in the form of compassion. His desire to ensure the work he does is superior in his community. Charnrpeet encourages those he works with in his program and others around him to work to reach their maximum potentials. He has worked hard to achieve the goals necessary to be successful in his life. He has demonstrated tremendous compassion for others and his courage is remarkable.

His work ethic, goes above and beyond in everything he does. Charnpreet can be best described as being charismatic, humble, calm and collected and most importantly – professional. He is a true asset to any program he commits to. He is currently attending JIBC and wishes to pursue a career in law enforcement. Congratulations Charnpreet!

For more information visit preventcrime.ca.



amy.reid@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Amy on Twitter