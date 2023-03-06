Surrey council to vote on possible new lease agreement for Heritage Rail

City council will vote Monday night (March 6) to approve new lease agreement for Heritage Rail. (Image via City of Surrey Corporate Report)

The Fraser Valley Heritage Rail Society may be getting a new lease agreement from the City of Surrey with new terms.

FVHRS operates Surrey’s heritage railway out of Cloverdale Station and the restoration car barn just south of Highway 10. The Society runs restored Interurban passenger railcars on the Southern Railway track from Cloverdale Station to Sullivan Station.

The Engineering Department, Finance Department, and Corporate Services Department are recommending council negotiate a new lease agreement with FVHRS, including changing from a five-year lease with a five-year renewal option to a four-year lease with no renewal.

Corporate Report R033 was submitted with the intention “to negotiate a new lease agreement in order for the annual operational funding of Heritage Rail to be administered by FVHRS for consistency with similar agreements with other not-for-profit leases by the city.”

According to the Corporate Report, the city has given more than $6 million of financial assistance to FVHRS for things like grants in-lieu of rent, liability insurance, Southern Railway licensing fees, operating costs, and capital projects such as rail car refurbishments, building facility improvements, and spur-line additions.

Heritage Rail’s lease, signed in 2012, expired in 2022. In 2012, the city also entered a multi-year license agreement with B.C. Hydro, who owns the rail corridor, and a three-group agreement between the city, FVHRS, and Southern Railway that covered railway maintenance, operations, safety, upgrades, and indemnity.

“All three agreements related to FVHRS expired following the 2022 season,” the report noted.

In 2014, the city notified Heritage Rail it would not be able to provide any additional funding going forward beyond an annual grant for rent and insurance. According to Corporate Report No. R145; 2014, “FVHRS will need to receive their operating and capital funding from other sources.”

Now with FVHRS asking to renew their three agreements for 2023, city staff are asking council to “reflect the previous direction from mayor and council” from eight years ago “as part of Corporate Report R145. Staff are asking council to also “be consistent with all other grants in-lieu provided to not-for-profit organizations,” and to “ensure the safety and liability terms are fair and do not pose undue burden on the city.”

Staff are recommending council raise the rent (which FVHRS receives a grant to cover the costs). The report cites internal rental valuation for the property at $188,424 per year, up from their current rate of $112,000 per year.

“Since the 2023 Grants Budget has already been approved, the 2023 lease rate will be $112,000, consistent with 2022, and then $188,424 for the remaining years,” the report notes.

If passed, the five main changes for FVHRS will include: term reduced from five to four years with no renewal option; lease rate increase; maintenance will become the responsibility of FVHRS; utilities will become the responsibility of FVHRS; insurance for buildings will remain with the city, but contents and commercial liability will fall to the responsibility of FVHRS.

