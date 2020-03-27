Surrey company holds clothing drive during ‘time of isolation’

Trans-Continental Textile Recycling in Surrey is collecting clothing donations for the Surrey Food Bank. The business is located at 13120 78a Ave. (Photo submitted)

A Surrey textile recycling company is collecting clothes to support Surrey’s Food Bank in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trans-Continental Textile Recycling (13120 78a Ave) will be holding a clothing drive for the next several weeks.

“Our facility is open and we’re going to have a whole bunch of bins set up outside – we have bins in the parking lot,” said Gagan Klair, Trans-Continental’s fundraising manager.

“Most of the thrift stores are closed so people have time to clean out their closets but no places are open to donate so we have created a safe setup for them to donate their clothing.”

Klair said people can drive up to the bins at Trans-Continental between from Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. to drop their bags directly in the bin.

“No human contact,” he said. “It is safe and convenient.”

Originally, Kalir said proceeds from all donations were going to support three charities, but when the company read on surreynowleader.com about the challenges Surrey’s Food Bank was facing, it decided to support the food bank.

Earlier this week, Surrey Food Bank executive director Feezah Jaffer told the Now-Leader that support from businesses like Trans-Continental makes all the difference in the world, considering the food bank is 100 per cent community funded.

“It’s invaluable,” Jaffer said.

To donate directly to the Surrey Food Bank, click here.



