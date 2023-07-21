Surrey charity seeing an increase in clients seeking shelter for domestic abuse

Increase likely linked to rising cost of living says an Options Community Services program manager

Surrey-based Options Community Services has seen a spike in the last six months of women and their children seeking shelter from intimate partner violence.

Before the pandemic, Options outreach programs helped over 300 clients. Now, they help almost 600. This program is for clients who have already left their abusive household and moved into new housing or are staying with their abusive partners. They also have transitional housing for women and their children in need of escaping a dangerous or abusive home.

Things have gotten especially worse in the past six months. This is likely due to the rising cost of living and stress from the pandemic, Sukh Mattu, program manager of “Stopping the Violence” at Options Community Services.

Protective health measures put in place during the pandemic also took a toll.

“They’ve lost touch with a lot of their social networks and a lot of their community connections, and that’s really put it put a strain on relationships in the home,” Mattu said.

Intimate partner abuse happens over time. “It’s not like one day it’s fine, and the next day the person is abusive,” Mattu said.“It develops over time, so it becomes a norm.”

This type of abuse is not limited to physical abuse from a partner but can include financial, emotional, or psychological. Mattu uses the example of a partner having all control of their money. The paycheques go directly to their partner, and they do not see a dime.

That’s where Options can come in and help bring awareness and education.

People can become so desensitized to the abuse they may be experiencing.

When someone calls potentially seeking help, a staff member will ask a series of questions to understand the situation at home. The staff member will repeat back to them what they have said to ensure they have heard them correctly.

If applicable, the staff member will let them know that the examples they have shared are examples of abuse.

Choosing to leave their home can be the hardest decision to make, especially when kids are involved, Mattu said. It can be incredibly complicated when all finances are tied to their partner. While home may not be the safest, the women know their children will be fed and financially taken care of.

“But if they leave, they don’t know how they’re going to survive, especially with income assistance rates still being low, and they haven’t been increased many years, yet the cost of everything keeps going up,” Mattu said.

This is where the government needs to step in and make housing more affordable for women seeking shelter.

“There’s a lot that needs to be addressed, that needs to change to ensure that women do have a safe place to go and do have options available to them,” Mattu said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse in the home, contact Options 604.584.3301 or 604.572.5116. If you are in immediate danger, call 9-1-1.



