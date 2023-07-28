The free pantry is open 24/7 at 13520 78 Ave in Surrey. (Photo: @theredbadgefoundation/ Instagram)

Surrey charity aims to beat period poverty one menstrual product at a time

Red Badge Foundation installed a pantry full of free menstrual products on May 30

Over 200 menstrual products were taken from a free period pantry in Surrey in the first month it was installed.

The Red Badge Foundation installed the pantry on May 30 in Newton outside an Options Community Services location (13520 78 Ave).

The pantry is open to the public and accessible 24 hours a day, said foundation co-founder Parveer Kaur Pandher.

“We didn’t want anyone feeling any shame or have any additional barriers when accessing the products,” said Pandher.

Surrey residents Parveer Kaur Pandher, Anmol Sandhu and Harleen Kaur Pandher founded the organization in 2021.

The inspiration for installing the pantry came from looking at the challenges people in the community were facing.

“I think there is a misconception that period poverty doesn’t really affect a lot of people here in Canada,” Pandher said.

One quarter of menstruating Canadians have had to choose between purchasing menstrual products or other essentials such as food or rent in the past year, a new study has revealed. Conducted by Plan International Canada in partnership with Leger, the study used data from an online survey conducted in April.

“We wanted to create a solution that would provide easily accessible products to those that needed them,” Pandher said.

The foundation received a grant to build a period pantry in 2022. They set out to find a charity to partner with where they could install it.

Options Community Services was the perfect fit. A large percentage of their clients are newcomers and immigrants to Canada, and due to the cost, many of them do not have access to menstrual products, Kristina Saito, senior manager for early years programs at Options Community Services, said.

The period pantry is a discreet way for them to access the products they need.

Since installing it, Saito said the feedback has been nothing but positive. “People feel like it’s such a great idea and so needed,” Saito said.

“(Options) staff have shared that clients feel it’s just a nice way to be able to access free supplies and not necessarily have to be so to be out in the open,” Sait said.

The Foundation restocks the pantry on a weekly basis or as needed.

Envision Financial recently gave a grant through the “Simple Generosity Neighbourhood” program to help stock the pantry.

Pandher hopes to install more pantries at Options locations across the Lower Mainland.

The Red Bage Foundation also hosts workshops online to talk about menstruation.

As a South Asian woman, Panher wants to break the barriers and stigma associated with menstruation in the Punjabi community.

“It’s important that we talk about it and get open up a dialogue in the community so that the stigma changes,” Pandher said.

RELATED: 1-in-4 people say they experience period poverty in Canada: poll

They are currently looking for volunteers to speak at the workshops. They would be asked to speak about menstruation and social issues surrounding menstruation. They are also looking for volunteers for their outreach programs.

Information about volunteering or upcoming workshops can be found on the foundation’s Instagram (@theredbadgefoundation) or by visiting www.theredbadge.org.

-With files from Lauren Battagello


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
