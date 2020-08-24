Surrey Central Lions host a drive to help organizations challenged by COVID

Karen MacGregor and her husband Rob are members of Surrey Central Lions Club. (submitted photo)

Volunteers with Surrey Central Lions Club will host a drive for food, toys and bottles this Saturday (Aug. 29) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the FasGas station on the corner of King George Boulevard and 80th Avenue in Newton.

The event will support charitable organizations in Surrey that have found it challenging to raise funds during the pandemic.

“Money raised will allow Lions to meet pressing needs in our community and beyond. A portion will be directed to disaster relief in Beirut,” said Karen MacGregor, project chairperson.

Club members will collect food for Surrey Food Bank, new and unwrapped toys for Surrey Christmas Bureau, bottles, cans and recyclables, and also donations via debit/credit.

“Lions members thank everyone who contribute to this important work. You are truly helping Lions make a difference in our community,” MacGregor said.

The 42 members of Surrey Central Lions Club meet on the first and third Monday of the month at 7 p.m. on the Zoom conference app.

For more information or to get involved with the Surrey Central Lions Club, contact Robin Woolmer at 778 887-1995 or visit surreycentrallions.com.

“Lions clubs are a group of men and women who identify needs within the community and work together to fulfill those needs. Unique, in that our dues pay all administration costs, so 100 per cent of your donations go back into the community,” the club states.



