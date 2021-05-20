Surrey Central Lions Club online raffle sends kids/adults to Easter Seals Camps

Surrey Central Lions Club is selling 50/50 online raffle tickets to send kids and adults with disabilities to Easter Seals Camps this summer, both in-person and online.

“Raising funds for our community has been hard this past year due to the pandemic,” said Robin Woolmer, Surrey Central Lions Club president. “So we’re excited to join this virtual fundraiser and help raise funds for one of our club projects, the kids of Easter Seals Camps.”

Raffle tickets are sold three for $10, 15 for $20, 35 for $40 and 100 for $100, via eastersealsbcy.rafflenexus.com/surreycentrallionsclub, until midnight May 31.

Ticket purchasers must be 19 years of age or older and a resident of British Columbia. The winning ticket will be drawn at noon on June 1, live on the Easter Seals Facebook page.

There are three physical Easter Seals camps for kids and adults with disabilities across B.C., and week-long virtual camps for a second year, due to the pandemic.

“Easter Seals Camps provide a lot of fun and skills to campers with disabilities in our community,” Woolmer added. “And they also provide a critical opportunity to address isolation and socialization, especially following this year’s pandemic when so many programs and supportive services shut down.”

