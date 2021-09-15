Surrey car-wash event to support CIBC Run for the Cure

The CIBC Run for the Cure in Surrey, seen here in a 2016 photo, returns for a virtual event on Oct. 3, 2021. (File photo)

An event in support of the 2021 CIBC Run for the Cure is set for Sept. 26 in Surrey.

According to information on the Surrey Run for the Cure Facebook page, a fundraising car wash is to take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Esso service station located at 6221 King George Blvd., just one week ahead of the 30th annual run event.

In Surrey, the CIBC Run for the Cure is to be a “hybrid” experience – with virtual and physical components – that culminates on Oct. 3.

“Participants can create and customize their own virtual runner, fundraise to unlock rewards and track their activity through our easy-to-use mobile app and website,” a news release states.

Following a live-streamed opening ceremony that gets underway at 8 a.m. Oct. 3, participants are encouraged to head out for a run or walk around their neighbourhood with a small group of family or friends.

Run for the Cure took root in 1992, and grew to raise millions annually for the Canadian Cancer Society, which invests the proceeds into research, support services and advocacy.

As of Wednesday (Sept. 15), there were 71 individual and team registrants in Surrey.

Through till midnight Thursday (Sept. 16), donations in support of the CIBC Run for the Cure will be matched, up to $500,000, by CIBC.

For more information or to register, visit support.cancer.ca

