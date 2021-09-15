The CIBC Run for the Cure in Surrey, seen here in a 2016 photo, returns for a virtual event on Oct. 3, 2021. (File photo)

The CIBC Run for the Cure in Surrey, seen here in a 2016 photo, returns for a virtual event on Oct. 3, 2021. (File photo)

Surrey car-wash event to support CIBC Run for the Cure

Annual run a virtual affair, set for Oct. 3

An event in support of the 2021 CIBC Run for the Cure is set for Sept. 26 in Surrey.

According to information on the Surrey Run for the Cure Facebook page, a fundraising car wash is to take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Esso service station located at 6221 King George Blvd., just one week ahead of the 30th annual run event.

In Surrey, the CIBC Run for the Cure is to be a “hybrid” experience – with virtual and physical components – that culminates on Oct. 3.

“Participants can create and customize their own virtual runner, fundraise to unlock rewards and track their activity through our easy-to-use mobile app and website,” a news release states.

Following a live-streamed opening ceremony that gets underway at 8 a.m. Oct. 3, participants are encouraged to head out for a run or walk around their neighbourhood with a small group of family or friends.

Run for the Cure took root in 1992, and grew to raise millions annually for the Canadian Cancer Society, which invests the proceeds into research, support services and advocacy.

READ MORE: Surrey breast-cancer survivor says charity run has ‘kept me alive’ for a decade

As of Wednesday (Sept. 15), there were 71 individual and team registrants in Surrey.

Through till midnight Thursday (Sept. 16), donations in support of the CIBC Run for the Cure will be matched, up to $500,000, by CIBC.

For more information or to register, visit support.cancer.ca


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

CancerfundraiserSurrey

Previous story
Surrey thift store weathers ‘challenging’ 18 months to help fund Newton housing project

Just Posted

Homicide detectives, alongside RCMP and forensic investigators, were seen gathering evidence from Naomi Onotera’s home on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The Langley mother was reported missing nearly three weeks ago on Aug. 28, 2021. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)
BREAKING: Homicide unit called in to investigate missing Langley woman’s case

Advance polling numbers are up over the 2019 federal election in the South Surrey-White Rock riding. (Black Press Media photo)
Advance polling numbers up in South Surrey-White Rock

Hundreds of rowers dipped their oars in the water in South Surrey at the 2019 Head of the Nicomekl regatta. After a one-year absence, the event is back later this month. (Lauren Collins photo)
Head of the Nicomekl regatta set to return to South Surrey waters

Vancouver Symphony Orchestra at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre in 2013. The VSO returns to the theatre with an Oct. 24 concert featuring Vancouver-based pianist Robert Silverman. (File photo)
Surrey theatres reopen with cautious optimism for live events this fall