Surrey business group donates $10K for schools’ breakfast program

The Surrey Board of Trade has donated $10,000 to the Surrey school district’s meal program.

“As we move into a new school season after Labour Day, the Surrey Board of Trade is stepping up and providing a $10,000 donation to students in need for the Surrey School District’s breakfast and lunch programs,” said Anita Huberman, CEO of the Surrey Board of Trade.

“We urge businesses to donate and help Surrey’s children as they are our future workforce and our future entrepreneurs. Let’s support them in accessing the food that will fuel them for successful futures.”

A release from Huberman adds the board believes “business community has a role to play in supporting the accessibility of these nutritious meals..”

The district’s meal program provides daily nutritious breakfasts and lunches to students who otherwise may not be able to access them.

For breakfasts, more than 60 school sites provide a meal each school day to more than 1,400 students. Each meal costs the district about $1.

For lunches, 33 elementary and secondary schools take part in the program, providing a meal to about 1,800 students. Each meal costs the district about $2.68 for elementary students and $3.35 for secondary students.

To donate to the program, visit surreyschools.ca/departments/BDEV/Donations/WaystoGive/Pages/default.aspx.



