Surrey buildings turn orange for National Day of Truth and Reconciliation

Cloverdale’s KPU Tech campus lit in orange to recognize the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation. (Submitted photo: KPU)

All five Kwantlen Polytechnic University campuses will be lit in orange this week for the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, on Friday, Sept. 30.

It’s part of KPU’s efforts to demonstrate the university’s commitment to reconciliation and honour Indigenous Peoples.

“It is important for us who are uninvited settlers in this land to recognize the profound and unacknowledged loss of life and culture and ways of being as a result of colonization, especially the thousands of lives of the missing residential school children,” stated Dr. Alan Davis, president of KPU.

“Lighting our campuses orange is a display of solidarity with Indigenous communities, and allows us to reflect on what truth and reconciliation means.”

Orange lights began reflecting on buildings at KPU campuses Monday (Sept. 26), and will continue through the week each evening after sundown.

Surrey is home to three of the campuses, including KPU Surrey in Newton, KPU Tech in Cloverdale and KPU Civic Plaza in the downtown area. Other KPU campuses are located in Langley and Richmond.

Sept. 30 marks the second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, honouring the lost children and survivors of residential schools, their families and communities.

It is also Orange Shirt Day, an Indigenous-led effort that raises awareness of the impacts of residential schools and promotes the concept of “Every Child Matters.”

KPU will be observing this as a statutory day “for remembrance, reflection, action and learning,” and campuses will be closed. A list of external events to help students and staff on their path to truth and reconciliation is available on the KPU website.

Stated Davis: “We encourage the KPU community to use this time to reflect on, to commemorate and to acknowledge the tragic and painful history, ongoing impact, and continuing trauma of Canada’s residential school legacy, and to consider what each of us can do to foster reconciliation.”

External events for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation & Orange Shirt Day, as posted to KPU’s website:

Note: Times are given in Pacific Time.

Indspiring Change @ Home with Duncan McCue

September 20 – 4:00 pm – 5 pm

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/indspiring-change-home-with-duncan-mccue-tickets-406972735407?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=escb

Educating future leaders about truth and reconciliation in Canada

September 27 – 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/educating-future-leaders-about-truth-and-reconciliation-in-canada-tickets-406381687567?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=escb

We Were Children (2012) Film Screening

September 27 – 4:00 – 6:00 pm

We Were Children – Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre (ubc.ca)

A Calls to Action Conversation on Truth and Reconciliation

September 29 – 10:00 am – 11:30 am

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/a-calls-to-action-conversation-on-truth-and-reconciliation-tickets-406308388327?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=escb

Walking Forward Together: Day of Learning

September 29 – 8:50 am – 2:30 pm

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/walking-forward-together-day-of-learning-sept-29-2022-tickets-375419117687?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=escb

Orange Shirt Day with Deborah Johnson from the Orange Shirt Society

September 29 – 9:00 am – 10:00 am

Orange Shirt Day | UBC Sauder School of Business

National Day of Truth and Reconciliation – Port Moody Station Museum

September 30 – 10:00 pm – 1:30 pm

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/national-day-of-truth-and-reconciliation-port-moody-station-museum-tickets-413117424337?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=escb

Cedar Harvesting with Elder Jeff Welch and Katłįà Lafferty

September 30 – 11:00 am – 12:00 pm

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/cedar-harvesting-with-elder-jeff-welch-and-katia-lafferty-virtual-tickets-409078513847?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=escb

Orange Shirt Day @ Templeton Pool Welcome Garden

September 30 – 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/neighbourhood-food-week-orange-shirt-day-templeton-pool-welcome-garden-tickets-413969312357?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=escb

Intergenerational March to commemorate Orange Shirt Day (UBC)

September 30 – 11:00 am – 2:30pm

Intergenerational March to commemorate Orange Shirt Day – Event | UBC Applied Science

Orange Shirt Day

September 30 – 9:00 am – 2:00 pm

Location: VAFC & Grandview Park

Britannia Community Services Centre Orange Shirt Day | (britanniacentre.org)

On Truth and Reconciliation with James Harry

September 30 – 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm

On Truth and Reconciliation with James Harry – Vancouver’s North Shore (vancouversnorthshore.com)



