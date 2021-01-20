Surrey boy’s fishy drawing among winners in cracker company’s contest

We’d like to say there’s nothing fishy about Kabir Vasudeva’s winning artwork, but it’s very, very fishy.
The Surrey boy’s drawing is among national winners of Goldfish Canada’s recent #FeedImagination contest.
As such, the five-year-old’s colourful artwork is now featured on a billboard located on 152nd Street in Surrey.
The cracker company’s ad campaign was created “to encourage imagination in the minds of Canadian children,” and involved a call for kids’ artwork and stories, “so that they would have an opportunity to show their work on a larger platform than their refrigerators.”
All the contest-winning art is posted on Goldfish’s “Feed Imagination Hub,” online at FeedImagination.ca.
tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter