Surrey-based health conference focuses on women, connects Canadian and Indian physicians

Surrey is set to host a Canada-India healthcare conference focused on women’s health.

The virtual two-day event, on the weekend of June 18-19, is open to the public and free to attend, but pre-registration is required.

The annual conference is co-hosted by Canada India Network Society (CINS) and Global Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (GAPIO), with this year’s focus on “Women’s Health Engaging & Empowerment for Healthy Civil Society: Voices From the Trenches.”

The event has been held in-person since 2010, other than during the pandemic.

“It is a global-reach conference originating from Surrey,” explained Dr. Arun Garg, chair of CINS (thecins.org), which aims to build “links between Canada and India through engagement, social innovation, and technology.”

This week’s online conference will connect Canadian and Indian physicians, healthcare technologies and health care empowerment, according to a news release.

“This two-day event will be innovative, transformative, and packed with ideas and recommendations for a better, healthy society,” said Garg, organizer of the conference.

The conference program “will engage and empower individuals and communities on healthcare from a social and economic innovation lens beyond the pandemic,” says an event advisory.

“The uniqueness of the program is that it incorporates the best of the healthcare strategies from the east and west over two days focused on diversity, equity, and culture. Women’s health topics to be included are cancer, mental wellness, diabetes and pregnancy, leadership challenges, and cultural limitations.”

Event details are posted to thecins.org and also on Surrey Board of Trade's website, businessinsurrey.com.



