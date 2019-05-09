Newton Cultural Centre. (file photo)

Newton

Surrey Arts Organizations Round Table planned in Newton

Arts council-hosted event in June to include panel of arts and cultural leaders in Surrey

An event designed as “a unique opportunity to meet and converse with the City of Surrey’s arts and cultural leaders in one place” is planned at Newton Cultural Centre.

The Surrey Arts Organizations Round Table, set for the afternoon of Saturday, June 1, will be hosted by the Arts Council of Surrey.

The panel will include City of Surrey employees Liane Davison (manager of culture), Todd Ayotte (cultural development co-ordinator) and Kent Gallie (performing arts manager).

A focus of the event is Surrey’s current 10-year strategic plan for Parks, Recreation and Culture.

“A key topic for discussion will be the barriers organizations face in qualifying for and securing grant funding from the BC Arts Council, the Canada Council in order to build their revenues to achieve these goals: paid professional arts administrators, paid artists, and own or operate their own facilities to create and present arts events and programs,” Davison says in a post on the arts council’s website.

A meet-and-greet will get things going at noon, followed by panel discussion from 1 to 3 p.m. and an informal Q&A session from 3 to 3:30 p.m.

Members of all arts organizations in Surrey are welcome to attend. Registration is required for the free event – by phone (604-594-2700), email (info@artscouncilofsurrey.ca) or in person at the NCC (13530 72nd Ave., Surrey).

tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
