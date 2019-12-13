Bring on the Balls campaign elves with balls donated to Surrey Christmas Bureau. (submitted photo)

CHARITY

Surrey-area teens will have a ball at Christmas, thanks to collection effort

Realty company’s Bring on the Balls campaign now in its third year

A call for balls in Surrey resulted in a record-breaking effort to help Surrey Christmas Bureau.

The annual Bring on the Balls campaign, organized by the Sutton-Premier Realty office on 104th Avenue, collects sports balls – for games of soccer, basketball, volleyball and more – for donation to the charity, to make Christmas a little brighter for Surrey-area teens.

This year, 364 balls were delivered to Surrey Christmas Bureau on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

“Volunteers at Surrey Christmas Bureau welcomed us with open arms as they were so happy we had thought of the teenagers,” office administrator Manny Sraw said. “The day we delivered items they had entirely run out of gifts for ages 13 to 18.”

The realty company also donated 40 wireless speakers and 40 jigsaw puzzles for teens in need.

To raise money for such projects, the realtors money throughout the year and attend fundraisers, including comedy shows and poker nights.

The 2017, the first year of the Bring on the Balls campaign, more than 260 sports balls were delivered to the Christmas Bureau for distribution, with a similar number donated last year.

• RELATED STORY: Donations pour in after grinchy theft from Surrey Christmas Bureau.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Lonely South Surrey-White Rock seniors to receive gifts from community

Just Posted

City of Surrey says pension benefits ‘guaranteed’ for police recruits

A National Police Federation representative says it may not be enough incentive

Surrey-area teens will have a ball at Christmas, thanks to collection effort

Realty company’s Bring on the Balls campaign now in its third year

City ready for ride-hailing, says Delta mayor

The city has set up business licence fees for ride-hailing on par with what taxis in Delta pay

Surrey groups receive funding for training support for people 55-plus

PICS getting $728K to help 120 people over two years

Gift-wrapping tips from a new-to-Surrey pro

Nikki Pursani aims to bring ‘happiness and excitement’ with her Wrapped by Nikki enterprise

VIDEO: More air-passenger rights go into effect this weekend

The first set of passenger rights arrived in mid-July in Canada

Swoop airlines adds three destinations in 2020 – Victoria, Kamloops, San Diego

Low-fair subsidiary of WestJet Airlines brings new destinations in April 2020

Aid a priority for idled Vancouver Island loggers, John Horgan says

Steelworkers, Western Forest Products returning to mediation

Navigating ‘fever phobia’: B.C. doctor gives tips on when a sick kid should get to the ER

Any temperature above 38 C is considered a fever, but not all cases warrant a trip to the hospital

UPDATED: Investigators confirm three died in B.C. plane crash

Transport Canada provides information bulletin, family of victim releases statement

Prime Minister sets 2025 timeline for plan to remove fish farms from B.C. waters

Foes heartened by plan to transition aquaculture found in Fisheries minister mandate letter

Planning price tag for futuristic ‘We Town’ concept in Abbotsford revealed

Developer says highrises would house 30,000, but Abbotsford mayor says project is in wrong place

Federal justice minister looks to larger reforms on doctor-assisted death

The Quebec Superior Court gave Ottawa just six months — until March 2020 — to amend the law

1,300-signature petition for free menstrual products turned over to UFV president

‘Go with the flow’ campaign calls for all University of the Fraser Valley bathrooms to be stocked

Most Read