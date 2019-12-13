Surrey-area teens will have a ball at Christmas, thanks to collection effort

Realty company’s Bring on the Balls campaign now in its third year

Bring on the Balls campaign elves with balls donated to Surrey Christmas Bureau. (submitted photo)

A call for balls in Surrey resulted in a record-breaking effort to help Surrey Christmas Bureau.

The annual Bring on the Balls campaign, organized by the Sutton-Premier Realty office on 104th Avenue, collects sports balls – for games of soccer, basketball, volleyball and more – for donation to the charity, to make Christmas a little brighter for Surrey-area teens.

This year, 364 balls were delivered to Surrey Christmas Bureau on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

“Volunteers at Surrey Christmas Bureau welcomed us with open arms as they were so happy we had thought of the teenagers,” office administrator Manny Sraw said. “The day we delivered items they had entirely run out of gifts for ages 13 to 18.”

The realty company also donated 40 wireless speakers and 40 jigsaw puzzles for teens in need.

To raise money for such projects, the realtors money throughout the year and attend fundraisers, including comedy shows and poker nights.

The 2017, the first year of the Bring on the Balls campaign, more than 260 sports balls were delivered to the Christmas Bureau for distribution, with a similar number donated last year.

