Surrey-area HAVAN members collect Coats For Kids, plus toys, money and more

Image from video of the 2019 Coats for Kids campaign. (Youtube.com)

Several Surrey-based companies are collection sites for the 25th annual Coats for Kids campaign launched by the Homebuilders Association Vancouver, or HAVAN.

The month-long charity drive continues until Dec. 12, in support of Lower Mainland and Surrey Christmas Bureaus.

This year HAVAN is holding a “$25 for 25 Years” fundraising campaign, with the goal of reaching $25,000. Donation details are posted to havan.ca/coatsforkids.

Donations of new and gently used coats, hoodies, toys and other items for kids can be dropped off at eight Surrey-area HAVAN member sites, including Northwest Design & Drafting (#201-8433 132 St.), MPB Construction (#62, 15515 24 Ave.), Duradek (8828 129 St.), I-XL Building Products (19033, 54th Ave.), My House Design/Build Team (15356 Fraser Hwy.), Stor-More Closet & Blinds (#111-19231 54 Ave.), Surrey Digital (110 7808 132 St.) and Trail Appliances (at 6750 King George Blvd. and 17395 56 Ave.).

Over the past 25 years, Coats for Kids has collected an estimated 75,000 coats for kids and teens, along with new toys and cash donations.

This year, there are fewer drop-off locations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with so many people working from home. Donated items should be cleaned and bagged, if possible. Cash donations are “highly encouraged” as a means to circumvent Covid-19 regulations surrounding the collection of used items.

(Story continues below video)

HAVAN, an association of more than 1,100 member companies in the homebuilding industry, recently launched a “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcast for those seeking advice about home building, design and renovation. Look for it at havan.ca/measuretwicecutonce.

“It’s a great solution for homeowners who normally would attend a home show wanting to meet with a builder or designer to source information and resources,” said HAVAN CEO Ron Rapp. “The podcast offers access to award-winning, industry leaders offering great insight to commonly asked questions, plus things you may not have thought to consider.”

The podcast’s nine episodes launched on Sept. 22, including one featuring an “On the Level” talk with Graeme Huguet, owner of Surrey-based My House Design/Build Team. Huguet aims “to keep the conversation real when discussing the construction phase,” with tips about realistic timelines, building permits, inspections and anticipating interruptions.

For first-time home buyers, HAVAN has also adapted its annual Home Buying 101 Forum, into as series of nine, 10- to 20-minute online videos, all found on the association’s YouTube channel.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

