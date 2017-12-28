A letter from Surrey students asking for a permit for their gingerbread community. (Facebook photo)

Surrey approves building permit for childrens’ gingerbread community

‘Your request for a building permit has been approved with conditions including the houses to be constructed of candy only and must be cute and delicious’

SURREY — The City of Surrey is being praised this week after staff issued permits to children for their gingerbread houses.

“Surrey is not all bad!” Craig Hogan wrote on Facebook along with his post of the images.

It began when students from South Surrey’s Bayridge School wrote to the planning department asking for permission to build a community of gingerbread houses in the Bayridge neighbourhood on Friday, Dec. 15.

“We will not cut down any trees and we will not need to buy any land,” the students wrote to the city in their Christmas-themed letter. “We will use 6 crackers (graham), candies, icing and chocolate. Some of them will disappear and only crumbs will be left.”

Drawings of more than a dozen gingerbread houses accompanied the letter.

“We also wish you all a Merry Christmas!” the students added.

See also: Brookside Elementary in Surrey creates ‘The Mountain of Giving’

See also: South Surrey students sweets on acts of kindness

In a letter dated Dec. 15, the City of Surrey’s building division granted a “Gingerbread Lane Building Permit,” for Division 13 at Bayridge.

But, there were conditions.

“Your request for a building permit has been approved with conditions including the houses to be constructed of candy only and must be cute and delicious,” the letter stated.”

Also, staff wrote, “Ensure there is access for Santa and his reindeers.”

City staff also wanted a chance to taste the treats.

“Once your construction has been completed, please contact us for a final taste testing inspection,” the letter continued. “Please remember that construction (of) any gingerbread families require separate permits. Sincerely, The Building Division.”

But staff didn’t stop there.

They issued what looked like a bonafide city-issued building permit.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW

homelessphoto

Dubbing the project “Candy Cane Lane,” the permit declares that the value of the construction is “priceless.”

The work description?

“To build a community of gingerbread houses in the Bayridge neighbourhood with crackers (graham), candies, icing and chocolate. Do not cut or damage any trees without a permit.”

It also included a restrictive covenant to construct the community of candy only and that “taste testing inspections” would be required.

“Santa’s Little Elves” the “North Pole, Ho Ho Ho” were listed as the builders/general contractors but alas, Division 13 of Bayridge would remain the rightful owner.

Finally, staff entered their comments.

“You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout I’m telling you why. Santa Claus is coming to (Gingerbread) town!”


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter

 

Previous story
Golden Ears park closed due to snow, ice
Next story
Basketball classic shows ‘Goodwill’ from Surrey’s high school girls

Just Posted

White Rock man remembered as dedicated father and coach

Todd Kargl died Dec. 15 in San Diego

Surrey business’s liquor licence renewed after rejection related to sex crime against teen

Court overturns denial after Thomas Cooper and Dell Lanes Ltd. launch appeal in Vancouver

Cloverdale-Langley’s Laurie Belle talks ‘Get Cooking with the Stars’

Celebrity cooking T.V. show pairs celebrity actors, athletes and performers with renowned chefs

Surrey soprano relishes ‘exciting’ role in Vancouver Opera’s ‘The Elixir of Love’

Singer Elaina Moreau, 28, takes a step forward in production of Donizetti’s comic opera

Surrey approves building permit for childrens’ gingerbread community

‘Your request for a building permit has been approved with conditions including the houses to be constructed of candy only and must be cute and delicious’

Top 10 videos of 2017

Watch the top viewed Black Press videos in B.C. for this year

Casino closing one of Langley’s largest live music venues

The Summit Theatre is being renovated into a bingo hall

Private investigators to probe Sherman’s deaths

Family hires private investigators to probe Barry and Honey Sherman’s deaths

Province to fully fund HIV-prevention drug PrEP

B.C. government to fully fund pre-exposure prophylaxis following pressure from activitsts, doctors

VIDEO: Oak Bay mourns killings of young sisters on Christmas Day

Chloe Berry, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4, to be honoured at Willows Beach 7 p.m.

Part III: Saving an Indigenous language by teaching adults and creating an app

A multimedia series with videos and photos from a community Sm’algyax class on B.C.’s North Coast

Wrapping paper, tape, gift bags trashed not recycled

Canadians are estimated to throw away 50 kilograms of garbage over the holidays

New lawyer for man charged in Langley double murder

Travis MacPhail is expected back in court in February.

End is near for B.C. medical premiums

Break of $900 a year for average working couple, other taxes going up

Most Read