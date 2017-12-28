Surrey approves building permit for childrens’ gingerbread community

‘Your request for a building permit has been approved with conditions including the houses to be constructed of candy only and must be cute and delicious’

A letter from Surrey students asking for a permit for their gingerbread community. (Facebook photo)

SURREY — The City of Surrey is being praised this week after staff issued permits to children for their gingerbread houses.

“Surrey is not all bad!” Craig Hogan wrote on Facebook along with his post of the images.

It began when students from South Surrey’s Bayridge School wrote to the planning department asking for permission to build a community of gingerbread houses in the Bayridge neighbourhood on Friday, Dec. 15.

“We will not cut down any trees and we will not need to buy any land,” the students wrote to the city in their Christmas-themed letter. “We will use 6 crackers (graham), candies, icing and chocolate. Some of them will disappear and only crumbs will be left.”

Drawings of more than a dozen gingerbread houses accompanied the letter.

“We also wish you all a Merry Christmas!” the students added.

In a letter dated Dec. 15, the City of Surrey’s building division granted a “Gingerbread Lane Building Permit,” for Division 13 at Bayridge.

But, there were conditions.

“Your request for a building permit has been approved with conditions including the houses to be constructed of candy only and must be cute and delicious,” the letter stated.”

Also, staff wrote, “Ensure there is access for Santa and his reindeers.”

City staff also wanted a chance to taste the treats.

“Once your construction has been completed, please contact us for a final taste testing inspection,” the letter continued. “Please remember that construction (of) any gingerbread families require separate permits. Sincerely, The Building Division.”

But staff didn’t stop there.

They issued what looked like a bonafide city-issued building permit.

Dubbing the project “Candy Cane Lane,” the permit declares that the value of the construction is “priceless.”

The work description?

“To build a community of gingerbread houses in the Bayridge neighbourhood with crackers (graham), candies, icing and chocolate. Do not cut or damage any trees without a permit.”

It also included a restrictive covenant to construct the community of candy only and that “taste testing inspections” would be required.

“Santa’s Little Elves” the “North Pole, Ho Ho Ho” were listed as the builders/general contractors but alas, Division 13 of Bayridge would remain the rightful owner.

Finally, staff entered their comments.

“You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout I’m telling you why. Santa Claus is coming to (Gingerbread) town!”



