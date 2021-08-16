‘Superheroes’ to rappel Surrey tower in another Drop Zone fundraising event

‘I’ve personally scaled down the building and it’s quite an experience,’ says Prospera Credit Union boss

The “Drop Zone” fundraising event returns to the exterior of a Surrey office tower in September.

For a third year in Surrey, the Easter Seals-hosted event challenges people to “step outside their comfort zone and rappel down the outside of an office tower, all in support of children and adults with disabilities.”

This year, brave “superheroes” will rappel down the Central City tower on Tuesday, Sept. 14, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Funds raised help send children and adults with disabilities to Easter Seals summer camps.

“I’ve personally scaled down the building and it’s quite an experience,” said Gavin Toy, president and CEO of Prospera Credit Union, an event sponsor.

“Stepping over the edge of the building definitely raised the adrenaline, but it was absolutely worth it to support this amazing organization,” Toy added in a news release.

“We’re proud to continue to be able to support Easter Seals House and Easter Seals Camp, two essential programs supporting individuals with disabilities to live an active life, seek their potential, and contribute to their communities.”

Registration details are posted to dropzonebc.ca. Other Drop Zone fundraisers are planned for buildings in Burnaby, Vancouver and Kelowna.

In 2019, Now-Leader reporter Lauren Collins did the Surrey “Drop Zone” and wrote a column about how conquering your fear is easier when it’s for charity.

The fundraiser is open to both individuals and organizations, “many of whom use the event to engage their employees and focus their fundraising efforts towards one worthy cause: Easter Seals,” according to a news release.

“We hold the event right downtown during the business day,” said Lisa Beck, president and CEO of Easter Seals BC/Yukon, “so companies like to make it part of an employee event, where everyone can watch and cheer each other on, whether it’s on the ground or from an office window.

“We’ve seen employees nominate a member of their leadership for a ‘Toss Your Boss’ day, and other departments band together to form a team to bring their employees together. It’s a lot of fun to see people come dressed as a superhero.”

Over the past 50-plus years, Easter Seals has given more than 35,000 campers a week away from home to try new activities such as wheelchair basketball and water polo, “and gives them a place to meet new friends just like themselves, in a safe, fun environment,” the organization says.



