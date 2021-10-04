‘Sunshine Circle’ mural goes up in Cloverdale

Members of the public paint a “community” mural behind a building on 176th Street in Cloverdale Oct. 2. The murul was designed by Tweedy grad Lucy Fournier. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)

Another mural has gone up in Cloverdale.

“Sunshine Circle” was painted on the alley side of the Mates Uniforms building at 5696 176th Street (176th and 57th) Oct. 2. The piece was designed by Tweedy grad Lucy Fournier and painted by members of the community.

Fournier said she outlined the mural in chalk earlier in the week, then spray-painted that outline so the public could have something more permanent to work with.

“Things went really good,” Fournier said after the project was painted. “I’m excited that it’s done now. We had a few struggles along the way—there was a paint shortage, then we had some difficulty matching swatches, and the texture of the building was hard to work with—but nothing we couldn’t manage. I’m really happy with the way it turned out.”

The mural depicts a setting sun with landscape and was inspired by an early 20th Century group called “Sunshine Circle of the King’s Daughters.”

SEE ALSO: Mural project proposed for Cloverdale

SEE ALSO: BIA director wants a ‘cohesive’ approach to public art and placemaking in Cloverdale

SEE ALSO: Three murals approved for Cloverdale

Fournier, who is in her third year at Emily Carr, was attracted to the project for several reasons.

“I’m a design major, but I’ve not had tonnes of visual art experiences,” she said. “So I was excited to be able to work on something with my own hands and to use my own design.”

She said she was also attracted to the project because it was to be painted by members of the public and she was happy to be able to give back to the community where she was raised.

Fournier, who graduated from Lord Tweedsmuir in 2019, said when she designed the project she was aiming at something simple, yet vibrant. She didn’t want to make the mural too complicated, as it was going to be painted by many people, yet she wanted a piece that was colourful and would make an impact on the viewer.

“I was really excited to be a part of the mural project,” she said. “I worked in downton Cloverdale while I was a (high school) student and it was really great to be able to be a part of this. It was a nice tribute to where I grew up.”

Fournier has one year left at Emily Carr and then she plans to move back east and find work at a design firm where she can work on projects that are close to her heart.

The project was painted as part of B.C.’s Culture Days, which runs until Nov. 24.

Sunshine Circle was the second recent mural to go up after a mural called “Cloverdale” was painted behind the CUPE 402 office, also on 176th Street. Artist July Pohl created the work with a rural theme that has a chalk-style outline of a horse, barn, and field behind colourful pink flowers.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CloverdaleLord Tweedsmuir Secondary