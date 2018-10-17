A magician shows off his talents on the White Rock waterfront. (Alan Thomson photo)

Sunny sky draws talent to White Rock waterfront

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 15C all week

With the last few weeks of warm weather upon us, buskers soaked in the opportunity demonstrate their talents on Sunday.

According to Environment Canada, the sun is expected to continue shining for the rest of the week, with temperatures near 15C.

