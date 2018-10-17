Sunny sky draws talent to White Rock waterfront

With the last few weeks of warm weather upon us, buskers soaked in the opportunity demonstrate their talents on Sunday.
According to Environment Canada, the sun is expected to continue shining for the rest of the week, with temperatures near 15C.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 15C all week
With the last few weeks of warm weather upon us, buskers soaked in the opportunity demonstrate their talents on Sunday.
According to Environment Canada, the sun is expected to continue shining for the rest of the week, with temperatures near 15C.
Randhawa was shot dead in a driveway in the 6700-block of 130th Street on Oct. 11
B.C. has only one bricks-and-mortar marijuana store
Dances, costume parties and ‘Boo-seum’ event also happening this month in Surrey
Pot is legal – but there are still a lot of rules, and breaking some could leave you in jail
Disturbing testimony in BC Supreme Court
B.C. can cement a post-season berth in the wild West Division on Friday night with a home win over the Edmonton Eskimos
Environment Minister Catherine McKenna plans to announce the new regulations implementing the ban on Thursday in Ottawa
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day two of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific.
Government-run and privately operated sales portals went live at 12:01 a.m. local time across Canada, eliciting a wave of demand.
Paul Bernardo, whose very name became synonymous with sadistic sexual perversion, is expected to plead for release on Wednesday.
Lowe’s Canada Heroes campaign was held throughout September
Nearly 137,000 Florida customers remain without power from the Gulf of Mexico to the Georgia border
‘There’s simply too many questions that need to be answered to ensure we get this right,’ says Surrey’s public safety director
Cannabis producers claim the U.S. is “rapidly losing” its competitive advantage to Canada
Opinions on managing legal marijuana wildly vary among Surrey’s mayoral hopefuls
When cannabis is legalized in Canada on Oct. 17, people will be allowed to grow four plants at home for recreational use
Disturbing testimony in BC Supreme Court
Surrey Hospice Society hosts ‘Body, Mind, Spirit’ conference/fundraiser and its annual dove release
Jennifer and Jeromie Clark of Calgary have pleaded not guilty to criminal negligence causing death