Sunny Community Day brings out crowds in Langley City

The 24th edition of the annual public party was held in Douglas Park.

Alec and Logan took part in the fire rescue challenge. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

Hundreds came out for Langley City’s annual Community Day festival in Douglas Park on Saturday.

The event saw live entertainment presented on the park’s bandstand, featuring everything from flamenco dancing to bagpipes to bhangra.

Bingo and vendor booths lined the center of the festival area.

Around the edges of the park there were a number of more physical activities, many aimed at kids. The fire rescue challenge allowed kids to try their hand at rescuing a dummy and aiming a real fire hose. Drop-in ball hockey and a climbing wall allowed people to get some exercise.

Giant-sized versions of games like Connect Four and Jenga were also available for people to play.

A concession feeding visitors was to use its revenues to support Douglas Park Community School.

“Community Day is all about inspiring individuals, businesses, and community groups to come together to strengthen community pride and reinforce community togetherness and belonging,” said Langley City Mayor Ted Schaffer, who noted the entire day’s festivities are free.

Visitors also had a chance to give input on planned changes coming to the one-way section of Fraser Highway next year, as the City looks at upgrading sewer and water pipes that are almost a century old.

This year was the 24th edition of the annual event.

Claire Edwards and Greg Morrison played Jenga at Langley City Community Day on Saturday. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

Claire Edwards and Greg Morrison played Jenga at Langley City Community Day on Saturday. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

A tae kwon do demonstration as part of Langley City Community Day. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

A number of styles of traditional dancing and music were on the bandshell stage. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

Logan, three, took part in the Langley City fire rescue challenge. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)