Summer reading clubs are back next week at Surrey libraries

Young readers can spend their summer vacation visiting other worlds by diving nose-deep into books.

Surrey Libraries’ tried-and-true Summer Reading Club is back starting June 14, with kids of all ages invited to join in on the fun. Throughout its run, kids can earn stickers and a Super Reader medal for reaching their personal reading goals.

Benefits of joining the fun are better performance in school and prevention of losing skills and knowledge they just spent the school-year learning. Surrey Libraries recommend that each child dedicate at least 15 minutes a day to reading, as noted on their website.

For older, more competitive kids, the Teen Summer Adventure program may be the right fit. Starting June 18, teens can take home a booklet full of challenges and activities to be completed. Successful completion of every challenge lands the participant an entry into contests, with prizes to be won.

“Every book is an adventure,” Sara Grant, manager of youth services notes in a news release on Monday (June 6).

“Reading lets you jump wholeheartedly into your wildest imagination. Sometimes you must be brave and curious to venture into some books.”

Children who spend time reading throughout the summer break perform better in class and are typically more prepared when the new school year rolls around, the release states.

For those struggling to choose the best books for their summer reading list, staff members are full of knowledge on all-things books for all ages and are available to help.

Visit a Surrey Libraries branch to sign-up or learn more about their programs. A list of all library events can be viewed on their website at surreylibraries.ca/events.

