Summer of outdoor movies eyed for Semiahmoo Park

Fresh Air Cinema hosted 45 vehicles to an outdoor showing of Toy Story 4 at Semiahmoo Park on Thursday, June 25. Officials hope to launch a weekend schedule for July/August. (Outdoor Movies BC Facebook photo)

Outdoor-movie officials are gearing up to bring the big screen back to Semiahmoo Park this summer – with a few changes due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Fresh Air Cinema officials said Friday that following a successful showing of Toy Story 4 on Semiahmoo First Nation land adjacent to the Washington Avenue Grill on June 25, the hope is to offer open-air movies every Friday/Saturday for the next eight weeks, starting the weekend of July 3-4.

“Last night went great! We almost had a sell out,” Fresh Air owner Jason Bashnick told Peace Arch News Friday (June 26).

“We had 45 cars out… which is pretty good since we only announced it on Monday (June 22).”

Fresh Air Cinema has been hosting open-air movies since 2006. Last summer, the screen was set up for a series of three free shows at White Rock’s Memorial Park.

This year, the experience will be drive-in style, and tickets – $40 per vehicle – will only be available online, not at the gate, according to information on the Outdoor Movies BC Facebook page.

Due to the pandemic, cars at B.C. events have been capped at 50 since May 22 – a rule that has proven frustrating for the owner of Aldergrove’s Twilight Drive-In – and that limit, along with an order to remain inside vehicles for the event’s duration, is among rules that will be in place at the park.

READ MORE: ‘Doesn’t make sense’: Aldergrove’s Twilight Drive-In still limited to 50 cars as B.C. movie theatres plan reopening

No bikes, walk-ins or dogs will be allowed, and guests are encouraged to attend with only people from their own household, the Facebook post notes.

Other changes to how the movies will be hosted include a requirement to abide by provincial health authority social-distancing guidelines. Those who don’t “will be asked to leave immediately,” the post states.

As well, while there will be washrooms at the park, movie-goers are encouraged to use washrooms before attending the show. And, attendees must watch the movie from inside their vehicles – sitting outside on blankets or lawn chairs will not be permitted. There will also be no concession.

The park is located at 15782 Marine Dr. Tickets to the movies will be available on Eventbrite.

For a complete list of the guidelines in place, as well as updates on the movie schedule and lineup, check the Outdoor Movies BC Facebook page.

