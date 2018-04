Volunteers showed up to help build garden beds in the new Clayton Community Garden

After surveys, open houses and design sessions, the Clayton Community Garden is finally here!

Volunteers came out to Clayton Dog Off-Leash Park to help assemble garden beds, paint garden signs for the Garden Build Day.

Volunteers of all ages used their muscle to help assemble garden beds, transport soil and spread bark mulch.

As well younger volunteers used their artistic side to paint garden signs.