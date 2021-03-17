Stuntman bounds off Cloverdale building

Peacemaker has returned to Cloverdale.
And John Cena will be in town Friday, March 19, to film.
The new series is a Suicide Squad spin-off and Cena stars in the title role. The eight-episode production is set to drop on HBO Max in January, 2022.
The film also stars Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo.
Director James Gunn found time while filming in February to meet with some super fans. (See Tweet below.)
Peacemaker is scheduled to film off and on over the next few months.
Thanks @JamesGunn for being nice to us fans. Not sure if you recall but you've noticed our @Guardians cosplay last 2014 which made us feel fulfilled. It meant so much to us. @yvrshoots @WhatsFilming @canadagraphs @ThemysciraBound @Paradeguy #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy #Starlord #Gamora pic.twitter.com/cTMYRG5XV8
— Frederick Vinas (@Frederick_Vinas) February 22, 2021
