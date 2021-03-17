Stuntman bounds off Cloverdale building

Jump scene to be filmed for HBO Max series Peacemaker

A stuntman bounds off the Dann’s Electronics building March 10. The leap was a trial run for an upcoming jump scene for the HBO Max series Peacemaker. The series stars John Cena. Cena will be in Cloverdale Friday, March 19 to film scenes for the Suicide Squad spinoff series. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Peacemaker has returned to Cloverdale.

And John Cena will be in town Friday, March 19, to film.

The new series is a Suicide Squad spin-off and Cena stars in the title role. The eight-episode production is set to drop on HBO Max in January, 2022.

The film also stars Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo.

Peacemaker is scheduled to film off and on over the next few months.



