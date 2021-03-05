Volunteers from Semiahmoo Secondary joined with members of the Lower Mainland Green Team and the White Rock and South Surrey Naturalists Wednesday to remove invasive plants from White Rock’s Ruth Johnson Park. (Contributed photo)

Students, volunteers remove invasive plants from White Rock’s Ruth Johnson Park

Day-long project a collaboration between city, Lower Mainland Green Team

More than four dozen Semiahmoo Secondary students joined members of the Lower Mainland Green Team Wednesday at Ruth Johnson Park, helping to rid the White Rock green space of a number of invasive plants.

Over the course of the day, the group removed almost 10 cubic metres of invasive English Ivy and Himalayan Blackberry bushes, while 12 volunteers, working alongside members of the White Rock and South Surrey Naturalists, also removed invasive species from the Eva Bene Butterfly Garden, according to Lower Mainland Green Team program manager Ashton Kerr.

The day’s work was done with COVID-19 safety protocols in place, Kerr added.

The Lower Mainland Green Team has been a frequent visitor to Ruth Johnson Park, as well as other parks on the Semiahmoo Peninsula, with Kerr noting that its the goal of the Green Team – which of part of a national organization – to “infuse our volunteers into local groups such as the (Naturalists).”

“To tackle issues such as climate change, we need to all work together. This activity demonstrates the value and importance of collaboration to make a positive difference on the environment and our communities,” Kerr added.


Environment

