Lifestream BC raising donations for ill children at Miri Piri parade raffle. (Photo submitted)

Students raise money for BC Children’s Hospital at Surrey’s Miri Piri parade

An estimated 25,000 people participated in the annual Surrey parade

How did you spend your Saturday?

Karanvir Gill and Mahtab Gill, co-founders and presidents of Lifestream BC, and the high school and university students involved in this non-profit group spent theirs on July 28 raising donations for the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation through a “fun” raffle for two drones.

“We raised a little over five hundred dollars — $511 — at this event and the overall reception of everyone was absolutely amazing,” Karanvir said. “I truly believe stories about youth in Surrey getting together as a community for a good cause need to be highlighted.”

This was during the annual Miri Piri parade in west Newton, hosted by Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara temple.

Miri Piri is a religious observance practised by Sikhs since the 17th century and concerns the two swords of Miri and Piri which symbolizes worldy and spiritual authority.

The City of Surrey estimates as many as 25,000 participated in this year’s parade, which saw some streets closed to traffic in west Newton from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko said “there were no issues” arising from the parade, from a policing perspective.

Karanvir and Mahtab have also set up 15 booths for blood donor recruitment booths and other charitable causes in Metro Vancouver, during events such as Canada Day by the Bay, and RBC’s Race for the Kids.

Karanvir said the pair has “high hopes to contribute to helping out children battling illness and also give the youth a sense of altruism by providing means to volunteer within their community.”


