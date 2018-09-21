Ocean Cliff Elementary students place painted rocks on the side of the Ocean Park Community Garden’s cob shed Friday morning. (Nick Greenizan photo)

Students lend hand decorating Ocean Park Community Orchard shed

Grade 1-2 classes from Ocean Cliff Elementary at South Surrey garden Friday.

The Ocean Park Community Orchard has received a wave of student support.

On Friday morning, Grade 1 and 2 students – accompanied by teachers and parents – from nearby Ocean Cliff Elementary were at the South Surrey garden space ( 12815 22 Ave.) to help decorate a cob shed – a structure made of wood and dried mud that was built by members of the orchard community.

On Friday, led by members of the Mudgirls Collective, students took small rocks – which they’d painted blue earlier in the week – and stuck them into mud that had been spread on the side of the shed in a wave pattern.

Further decorating efforts are expected to continue throughout the weekend; on Saturday, members of the orchard’s ‘community team’ will be on site, and Sunday, members of the scouts will come by to lend a hand.

The decorating of the shed is paid for by a City of Surrey neighbourhood enhancement grant.

