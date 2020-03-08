Stories of inspiration shared at International Women’s Day event in White Rock

Surrey assistant fire Chief Shelley Morris was one of three speakers at Friday’s International Women’s Day event, held at the Oceana Parc building in White Rock. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Inspire, support, build relationships and learn were among key aims of an event that packed an uptown dining room with more than 100 women Friday afternoon.

Hosted by local Liberal MLAs Stephanie Cadieux (Surrey South), Tracy Redies (Surrey-White Rock) and Marvin Hunt (Surrey-Cloverdale), the afternoon tea was planned to mark International Women’s Day (March 8), and featured three women who shared their careers, the paths they took to reach where they are today and advice for others.

READ MORE: ‘We should be building a world that welcomes everybody’

Entrepreneur Annie Christiaens had three pieces of advice for those who are just starting out in business, including “be aware of what it really takes for the first couple of years” in order to be successful.

“It is 16 hours a day for the first year and there is no other anything in your life,” she said.

Other tips she had were to not focus on money in the beginning, but “just follow your heart and people will show up for you.”

Lastly, “get some rest.”

Cici Liang, who started the Surrey/White Rock Community Engagement Society, said an important aspect of finding solutions is “to find the common ground.”

Asked what advice she had for new immigrants, Liang said they should feel good about who they are and where they’ve come from; learn the culture and the language and get involved in their new community; and, “don’t be shy.”

Surrey assistant fire Chief Shelley Morris spoke of her path – which she noted was very different than the P.E. teacher most people told her she should become, given her athletic prowess – and the changes she’s seen since joining the Surrey Fire Service more than 20 years ago.

She also spoke to the issue of gender quotas, acknowledging that many perceive it as simply forcing organizations to meet certain requirements without regard to experience.

“I disagree,” she said.

Instead, Morris credits it with the increased interest that’s been seen in the fire service from skilled women, and the diversity it has led to within the ranks.

It helped remove barriers, she said.



tholmes@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

White Rockwomen entrepreneurs



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

At least 100 women filled the dining room at Oceana Parc Friday afternoon to hear from a trio of speakers – including Cici Liang – organized by local MLAs to mark International Women’s Day. (Tracy Holmes photo)