Facebook photo Doug Charles, pictured with wife, Toni, to be remembered April 8 at Semiahmoo Fish & Game Club.

Stalwart of uptown White Rock business community to be remembered Sunday

Celebration of life for Doug Charles set for Semiahmoo Fish & Game Club

A Celebration of Life has been set for longtime Penguin Meats manager Doug Charles.

The event is to take place at 2 p.m. this Sunday (April 8) at Semiahmoo Fish & Game Club, 1284 184 St.

Charles died in his sleep on March 26, following an eight-year battle with cancer.

The father of three started with Penguin Meats nearly 50 years ago, and worked his way up from “a clean-up kid in the back” to head meat-cutter and retail manager.

News of his death sparked a flurry of online condolences, with many noting Charles’ kindness, spirit and gentle ways.

He was 63.

Everyone is welcome at Sunday’s event.

