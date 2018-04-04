Stalwart of uptown White Rock business community to be remembered Sunday

A Celebration of Life has been set for longtime Penguin Meats manager Doug Charles.
The event is to take place at 2 p.m. this Sunday (April 8) at Semiahmoo Fish & Game Club, 1284 184 St.
Charles died in his sleep on March 26, following an eight-year battle with cancer.
The father of three started with Penguin Meats nearly 50 years ago, and worked his way up from “a clean-up kid in the back” to head meat-cutter and retail manager.
News of his death sparked a flurry of online condolences, with many noting Charles’ kindness, spirit and gentle ways.
He was 63.
Everyone is welcome at Sunday’s event.