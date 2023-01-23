SSWR Chamber, Flourishing Foundation host ‘Anti-Racism Circle’

Registration is underway now for a free online course that “opens the conversation” about anti-racist language and strategies, with an aim to building stronger communities.

According to information shared by the South Surrey & White Rock Chamber of Commerce, the Flourishing Foundation – a grassroots initiative that aims to create “a better life for refugee, immigrant and Indigenous women in Canada” – will host the ‘Anti-Racism Circle: A Process for Decolonizing Self and Community’ course via Zoom, beginning Feb. 6.

Led by Dr. Andrea Montgomery Di Marco, participants will explore “Canada’s colonial roots, the insidious nature of racism in Canada, and the impact of racism on individuals, institutions, and our national identity.”

”We introduce and develop anti-racist language, strategies, and tools to integrate diversity and inclusion into our organizations and communities to build regenerative and healthy workplaces and spaces,” information on the foundation’s website elaborates.

“Participants gain invaluable awareness of racism and the process of decolonizing the self, together with tools for creating relevant, immediate, and critical strategies for building anti-racist workplaces and communities.”

Entrepreneurs, business owners, HR professionals, employers, social service providers, community leaders and “anyone with interest in learning more about becoming Anti-Racist” are encouraged to attend.

Previously, in 2021, an Anti-Racism Circle course was offered through Alexandra Neighbourhood House and the foundation.

To sign up for the upcoming eight-week program, or for more information, email contact@flourishingfoundation.org

Educationracism