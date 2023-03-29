The Environmental Extravaganza features several free group and self-guided activities. (Submitted photo: City of Surrey)

Spring is here, which means Surrey’s ‘Environmental Extravaganza’ is back

Seven-week series offers variety of family-friendly programs that celebrate nature

Spring is here, so it is the perfect time to get outside and enjoy Surrey’s beauty.

To help showcase it, the City of Surrey is set to kick off its 26th annual Environmental Extravaganza. This free seven-week series of family-friendly events and programs help celebrate nature in the city.

The extravaganza runs from April to June. Pre-registration is required for some events and is now open.

There are activities for everyone, the city says. Families can participate in group activities such as walks, talks, stewardship programs and more. There are also opportunities to explore at your own pace with self-guided activities.

“This year’s Environmental Extravaganza highlights opportunities to celebrate World Migratory Bird Day by joining one of three different bird walks; support Invasive Species Awareness Month by removing invasive plants at a Nature Work Party; participate in Arbor Day by helping plant native trees and shrubs; and celebrate World Ocean Day by choosing from an entire week of ocean-themed activities,” stated Surrey Parks in a release Wednesday.

Pick up a copy of the Get Outside Guide at your local recreational facility or visit surrey.ca/extravaganza for a full listing of all the events and activities.


