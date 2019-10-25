Face painting, train rides, free candy and more will once again part of the ‘Newton Spooktacular’ event, this year set for Oct. 26. (Photo: File photo)

Surrey

‘Spooktacular Newton’ to close down part of 137th Street Saturday

Train rides, face-painting, dancers and more at Oct. 26 Halloween event hosted by Newton BIA

Newton BIA’s annual “Spooktacular” Halloween event is almost here. For the first time, they’re closing down a street for the spooky festivities.

“We will be closing down a small portion of 137th Street,” said executive director Philip Aguirre. “This is a great precursor for our event season for 2020 where we’re looking to do a car-free day, closing 137th Street to do a larger city festival.”

Last year, the BIA estimates 3,000 people attended its Spooktacular event.

As in previous years, the BIA will be giving away free pumpkins, by donation to the Surrey Food Bank.

“There is going to be a pumpkin patch, a haunted train, face-painting, a BBQ, crafts, a zoo, mini-golf, games, and Surrey Dance Company will once again be doing a Halloween-themed dance,” said Aguirre.

SURREY EVENT LISTINGS: Bear Creek Park Lights and more, including Halloween happenings

Everyone is encouraged to show up in costume to partake in the trick-or-treating.

“We’ve got $1,400 in candy,” Aguirre laughed. “So lots of candy.”

The event is set to run from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 along 137th Street in Newton Town Centre.

SEE ALSO: PHOTOS: Spooktacular Newton gets Surrey into Halloween spirit

In all, Aguirre estimated the event costs the BIA roughly $30,000 to pull together. This year Aguirre said the city is kicking in $2,000 this year through its cultural grant program.

“We would love the city to be a larger partner in events in Newton,” he said. “When we talk about large events in Newton, the BIA hosts most of the medium-sized events in the area, not including Vaisakhi, of course, and we’d like to see the city be a larger partner to continue to build community spirit.”

Aguirre said the BIA has big event plans for 2020.

“We’re very excited. I think we’ve graduated from our first five years, to Newton 2.0. Our event plan for 2020 is going to be bigger and better. And we’d love to see the creation of a park or plaza where we can hold larger, major events.”


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
Diwali in Surrey: ‘Festival of light’ celebrations at several halls, a library, other venues

Just Posted

Molly Maid vehicle broken into in Surrey, client house keys stolen

Company says they ‘swiftly’ dealt with incident, no clients were victimized

Surrey RCMP say man charged with 11 break-ins, looking for female ‘associate’

Police are looking for Tessa-Lee Wahpooseywan

Delta police fine, impound motorcycle doing over twice the speed limit on Highway 99

Driver claimed he was “unaware of his speed,” according to DPD tweet

Surrey man who is deaf claims law firm discriminated against him

Darrell Siebring had lodged a similar complaint against his strata in March 2018, but lost

How Surrey’s five ridings were won

The total number of electors was 394,193, with a voting turnout on election day of 241,855

B.C. to be first to implement UN Indigenous rights declaration

No veto in B.C. legislation, minister Scott Fraser says

WATCH: Canucks players help celebrate Halloween with chocolate pumpkins at children’s hospice

Antoine Roussel, Jake Virtanen and Fin helped families decorate Thomas Haas chocolate pumpkins

International bat week: Focus on myth busting, conservation, celebration

International Bat Week runs from Oct. 24 to 31

IHIT releases name of man gunned down in Chilliwack

Keith Baldwin, 27, was known to police according to RCMP

UPDATE: ‘This is nearly unprecedented’: Five bears killed after roaming near Penticton school

The bears’ death come only a week-and-a-half after six more bears were killed in West Kelowna

RCMP call for patience after drivers irked with crash scene delays in Pitt Meadows

Eastbound Lougheed tied up Wednesday for investigation

Kelowna Realtor suspended by Century 21 after calling Albertans ‘cry babies’

‘Our brokerage has suspended Mr. Houghton and he is no longer a registered Realtor with our firm.’

Analysis: B.C. shined bright for major parties in 2019 federal election

A post-mortem following the Black Press Media series on B.C.’s role in the Oct. 21 vote

Delta police fine, impound motorcycle doing over twice the speed limit on Highway 99

Driver claimed he was “unaware of his speed,” according to DPD tweet

Most Read