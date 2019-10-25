‘Spooktacular Newton’ to close down part of 137th Street Saturday

Train rides, face-painting, dancers and more at Oct. 26 Halloween event hosted by Newton BIA

Face painting, train rides, free candy and more will once again part of the ‘Newton Spooktacular’ event, this year set for Oct. 26. (Photo: File photo)

Newton BIA’s annual “Spooktacular” Halloween event is almost here. For the first time, they’re closing down a street for the spooky festivities.

“We will be closing down a small portion of 137th Street,” said executive director Philip Aguirre. “This is a great precursor for our event season for 2020 where we’re looking to do a car-free day, closing 137th Street to do a larger city festival.”

Last year, the BIA estimates 3,000 people attended its Spooktacular event.

As in previous years, the BIA will be giving away free pumpkins, by donation to the Surrey Food Bank.

“There is going to be a pumpkin patch, a haunted train, face-painting, a BBQ, crafts, a zoo, mini-golf, games, and Surrey Dance Company will once again be doing a Halloween-themed dance,” said Aguirre.

Everyone is encouraged to show up in costume to partake in the trick-or-treating.

“We’ve got $1,400 in candy,” Aguirre laughed. “So lots of candy.”

The event is set to run from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 along 137th Street in Newton Town Centre.

In all, Aguirre estimated the event costs the BIA roughly $30,000 to pull together. This year Aguirre said the city is kicking in $2,000 this year through its cultural grant program.

“We would love the city to be a larger partner in events in Newton,” he said. “When we talk about large events in Newton, the BIA hosts most of the medium-sized events in the area, not including Vaisakhi, of course, and we’d like to see the city be a larger partner to continue to build community spirit.”

Aguirre said the BIA has big event plans for 2020.

“We’re very excited. I think we’ve graduated from our first five years, to Newton 2.0. Our event plan for 2020 is going to be bigger and better. And we’d love to see the creation of a park or plaza where we can hold larger, major events.”



