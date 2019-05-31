Spin for ER raises $72,000

A spin-a-thon to benefit the Peace Arch Hospital emergency-department expansion has raised more than $72,000 for the cause.

The CYCLE4:ER event filled Elgin Park Secondary’s gymnasium from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday (May 29), as students, staff and community members hopped on stationery bikes for hour-long shifts in the effort to raise awareness and funds.

READ MORE: South Surrey students gear up for swan-song spin-a-thon

Many donned costumes for the occasion – from Canada-themed garb to hand-sloganed T-shirts, sports uniforms and even suits – which was the third of its kind that the school’s leadership students and staff organized with an aim to help the ER project. The $83.7 million plan includes a new surgical suite, and to more than double the number of treatment spaces in the ER.

For one participant this year, the cause hit closer to home than expected.

Mia Gaboriault, in Grade 9 at Elgin Park Secondary, said she joined ‘Team Honey’ because the event sounded like “a fun experience that I wanted to be a part of.”

She never thought she’d actually end up in the ER just two weeks prior, due to a collapsed lung.

Doctors said “they hadn’t seen an X-ray like that for a long time, it was so bad,” Gaboriault said of imaging taken of her lung at PAH.

Transferred to BC Children’s Hospital for surgery, Gaboriault returned home just a week ago, and had to scale back her level of participation at the spin-a-thon due to the experience. Hoping to log 30 minutes on the bike instead of the full hour, “I’m going to try my best,” she said.

Team Honey raised more than $1,000, Gaboriault said.

All in, the day raised more than $72,000, P.E. department head Sue Janzen told Peace Arch News Thursday. The amount is nearly 150 per cent of the $50,000 organizers had hoped for.

It puts the total raised since the event’s inception – it’s been held five times since 2009 – at $272,000, Janzen noted.

She said more than 3,500 lives have been impacted by the events, and gave extensive credit to the leadership students for the success.

“These are can do kids at it’s finest,” she said by email.

“It was a good day.”



tholmes@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

(Liu Feilong photo)

Two- and four-legged enthusiasts joined turned out for the CYCLE4:ER event. (Liu Feilong photo)

Elgin Park Secondary’s gymnasium was buzzing with activity Wednesday, as leadership students and staff hosted the school’s final CYCLE4:ER event. (Tracy Holmes photo)