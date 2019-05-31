Spin for ER raises $72,000

Hundreds pack South Surrey gymasium to benefit Peace Arch Hospital

A spin-a-thon to benefit the Peace Arch Hospital emergency-department expansion has raised more than $72,000 for the cause.

The CYCLE4:ER event filled Elgin Park Secondary’s gymnasium from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday (May 29), as students, staff and community members hopped on stationery bikes for hour-long shifts in the effort to raise awareness and funds.

READ MORE: South Surrey students gear up for swan-song spin-a-thon

Many donned costumes for the occasion – from Canada-themed garb to hand-sloganed T-shirts, sports uniforms and even suits – which was the third of its kind that the school’s leadership students and staff organized with an aim to help the ER project. The $83.7 million plan includes a new surgical suite, and to more than double the number of treatment spaces in the ER.

For one participant this year, the cause hit closer to home than expected.

Mia Gaboriault, in Grade 9 at Elgin Park Secondary, said she joined ‘Team Honey’ because the event sounded like “a fun experience that I wanted to be a part of.”

She never thought she’d actually end up in the ER just two weeks prior, due to a collapsed lung.

Doctors said “they hadn’t seen an X-ray like that for a long time, it was so bad,” Gaboriault said of imaging taken of her lung at PAH.

Transferred to BC Children’s Hospital for surgery, Gaboriault returned home just a week ago, and had to scale back her level of participation at the spin-a-thon due to the experience. Hoping to log 30 minutes on the bike instead of the full hour, “I’m going to try my best,” she said.

Team Honey raised more than $1,000, Gaboriault said.

All in, the day raised more than $72,000, P.E. department head Sue Janzen told Peace Arch News Thursday. The amount is nearly 150 per cent of the $50,000 organizers had hoped for.

It puts the total raised since the event’s inception – it’s been held five times since 2009 – at $272,000, Janzen noted.

She said more than 3,500 lives have been impacted by the events, and gave extensive credit to the leadership students for the success.

“These are can do kids at it’s finest,” she said by email.

“It was a good day.”


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

(Liu Feilong photo)

Two- and four-legged enthusiasts joined turned out for the CYCLE4:ER event. (Liu Feilong photo)

Elgin Park Secondary’s gymnasium was buzzing with activity Wednesday, as leadership students and staff hosted the school’s final CYCLE4:ER event. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Team Honey – including (from left) Chanden Mann, Mia Gaboriault, Elle Lubinich, Ella Bower and Stella Hunka – raised more than $1,000. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Previous story
Info session aims to help Delta parents keep kids away from gangs

Just Posted

Embattled Surrey MLA Jinny Sims says Liberal accusations are just ‘gotcha politics’

Liberal House Leader Mary Polak, MLA for Langley, asked the RCMP to investigate Sims

Six men face 38 charges in Surrey, Delta drug trafficking investigation

Police say case related to group operating throughout the Lower Mainland

Spin for ER raises $72,000

Hundreds pack South Surrey gymasium to benefit Peace Arch Hospital

Brenden’s Ride will roll through Cloverdale on June 15

Annual fundraiser will support Vancouver Adaptive Snow Sports

Weekend lane closures scheduled for Alex Fraser Bridge

Drivers are advised that two lanes will be closed during the June 1 and 7 weekends

VIDEO: Black Press Career Fair is on at the Abbotsford Centre

77 vendors include the City of Abbotsford, Harrison Hot Springs Resort and Spa and Vancouver Career College

Raptors beat Warriors 118-109 in Game 1 of NBA Finals

Siakam leads way for Toronto with 32 points

B.C. minimum wage to hit $13.85 on June 1

Minimum wage will reach $15.20 by 2021, NDP say

Probe launched after pipeline protestor knocked down by police at Liberal fundraiser

Video shows elderly woman knocked down by police

B.C. drug courier gets 5.5 years in prison for delivering $350K in fentanyl, cocaine

Pedro Dwayne Kematch, 35, was sentenced on Thursday in B.C. Supreme Court

Horgan rejects offer to replace B.C. legislature speaker Darryl Plecas

B.C. Liberals describe his accusations of security corruption

‘Unruly’ passenger causes security breach, damages B.C.-bound WestJet plane

Flight leaving Edmonton to Comox sustained damage from a male passenger

Nanaimo woman wins court challenge after RCMP breathalyze her at home

Woman served one while at sister’s Maple Ridge house

B.C. forests ministry tracks Douglas fir beetle outbreak

Kootenay infestation ‘not big’ but treatment, firebreak work underway

Most Read