Southridge targets $100K for Relay for Life

File photo Former Southridge School student Justin Sanghe passes a baton, and event responsibilities, to his brother Jaden at the 2017 Relay for Life event.

A student-run Relay for Life is being held at Southridge School Friday as students attempt to raise more than $100,000 for pediatric cancer research.

Last year, the school reached its goal of $100,000, and school communications director Erin Labbé told Peace Arch News Tuesday that so far students have collected more than $40,000 for this year’s event.

This year’s event is organized by students Jaden Sanghe and Avery Martin.

Event responsibilities were passed on to Sanghe from his brother Justin, who organized last year’s event.

The third annual event starts with a survivors lap at 2 p.m., and participants will be circling the field at Southridge until 10 p.m.

The first annual event, held in 2016, raised $57,000.