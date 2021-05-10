Students from Southridge School dropped off a donation of food and clothing to Surrey Urban Mission on Friday. (Contributed photo)

Students from Southridge School dropped off a donation of food and clothing to Surrey Urban Mission on Friday. (Contributed photo)

Southridge students replenish shelves at Surrey Urban Mission Society

School dropped off donation of food, drinks and clothing on Friday

The shelves at Surrey Urban Mission have been replenished, thanks to the efforts of parents and students at South Surrey’s Southridge School community.

Last week, the school delivered a cargo van filled with food, drinks and clothing. The effort was a continuation of Southridge’s relationship with SUMS. Since 2007, Southridge students have been serving lunch to SUMS guests every Friday.

However, with COVID-19 putting a hiatus on the dine-in service, the school put out a call to parents to donate items for the society.

RELATED: Southridge students make impact in Surrey

SUMS director of operations Romeo Kabanda said Friday’s donation was “absolutely incredible.”

“They gave us probably one of the largest donations we’ve received here at the mission,” Kabanda said.

Kabanda said it’s important for the organization to see young people giving back to the community.

“If we can teach people to serve others and help those in need from a young age, it’s going to benefit us as a society. The older they get, hopefully they will continue serving those in need,” Kabanda said.

Assistant head of Southridge School Darren Jones said supporting the community is one of the “four defining pillars” of the school.

“It’s truly a privilege and an honour for us to be able to work with wonderful people like Romeo and all the amazing volunteers at the Mission to help make a difference in the lives of others,” Jones said in an email.

SUMS has been serving the Whalley community since 1995. The charity’s initiatives include a meal program, shelters, and community connection services. Approximately 2,500 people are served a meal each week.


aaron.hinks@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Charity and Donationsstudents

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: $1,000,000 quest underway for South Surrey farm-animal refuge

Just Posted

Clover Lanes is seen on May 7, a few days after the building was sold and the 72-year-old business was closed for good. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
End of an era: Clover Lanes closes for good

Building had been up for sale for more than a year

Car found burned in back alley Sunday near 9700-block of Princess Drive in Surrey. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
IHIT looking for dash-cam footage of burned Surrey car believed related to YVR shooting

The burned vehicle was found near the 9700-block of Princess Drive

Six-month-old Peanut enjoys a neck-brushing from Kindred Community Farm Sanctuary founder Keryn Denroche. (Tracy Holmes photo)
PHOTOS: $1,000,000 quest underway for South Surrey farm-animal refuge

Served with eviction notice, Kindred Community Farm Sanctuary ramps up search for new home

Surrey Police Service’s crest was unveiled Tuesday. (SPS image)
Surrey Police Service hires new communications manager from Surrey RCMP

Lisa Eason was municipal manager of Surrey RCMP’s communications and media unit for almost eight years

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Delta Patriots Cricket Club takes Surrey, other clubs to court over Cricket BC voting

‘At issue is the propriety or legality of the voting procedures within Cricket BC,’ Justice John Harvey noted

A bullet hole is seen in the windshield of an RCMP vehicle approximately 4 km from Vancouver International Airport after a one person was killed during a shooting outside the international departures terminal at the airport, in Richmond, B.C., Sunday, May 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Homicide team IDs man in fatal YVR shooting as police grapple with spate of gang violence

Man, 20, charged in separate fatal shooting Burnaby over the weekend

Elias Pettersson and the Vancouver Canucks drew a large crowd to the Abbotsford Centre in 2019. Canucks management hopes the crowds return for the planned AHL team this fall, and early returns are positive. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Canucks: ‘Incredible’ early interest for Abbotsford AHL tickets

Team has had a strong response to both e-mail information and priority ticket lists

The B.C. legislature went from 85 seats to 87 before the 2017 election, causing a reorganization with curved rows and new desks squeezed in at the back. The next electoral boundary review could see another six seats added. (Black Press files)
B.C. election law could add six seats, remove rural protection

North, Kootenays could lose seats as cities gain more

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating the shooting of an Indigenous woman in the Ucluelet First Nation community of Hitacu. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. First Nation wants ‘massive change’ after its 3rd police shooting in less than a year

Nuu-chah-nulth woman recovering from gunshot wounds in weekend incident near Ucluelet

Nurse Gurinder Rai, left, administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Maria Yule at a Fraser Health drive-thru vaccination site, in Coquitlam, B.C., on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The site is open for vaccinations 11 hours per day to those who have pre-booked an appointment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID vaccine bookings to open for adults 40+, or 18+ in hotspots, across B.C.

Only people who have registered will get their alert to book

(Doris Mah/Facebook)
Rallies against anti-Asian racism to mark national day of action, virtually and in-person

Doris Mah wants all levels of government to take action

Dr. Victoria Lee, CEO of Fraser Health, hosts an update on efforts to contain B.C.’s COVID-19 transmission in Surrey and the Fraser Valley and protect hospitals in the Lower Mainland, May 6, 2021. (B.C. government video)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate slowing, 20 more people die

Deaths include two people in their 40s, two in their 50s

Police have southbound lanes blocked along 227 Street at Dewdney Trunk Road. (Ronan O’Doherty/The News)
VIDEO: 1 person arrested in Maple Ridge crash; witnesses describe possible road rage

Witnesses describe collision as a road-rage incident

Most Read