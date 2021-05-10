Southridge students replenish shelves at Surrey Urban Mission Society

School dropped off donation of food, drinks and clothing on Friday

Students from Southridge School dropped off a donation of food and clothing to Surrey Urban Mission on Friday. (Contributed photo)

The shelves at Surrey Urban Mission have been replenished, thanks to the efforts of parents and students at South Surrey’s Southridge School community.

Last week, the school delivered a cargo van filled with food, drinks and clothing. The effort was a continuation of Southridge’s relationship with SUMS. Since 2007, Southridge students have been serving lunch to SUMS guests every Friday.

However, with COVID-19 putting a hiatus on the dine-in service, the school put out a call to parents to donate items for the society.

SUMS director of operations Romeo Kabanda said Friday’s donation was “absolutely incredible.”

“They gave us probably one of the largest donations we’ve received here at the mission,” Kabanda said.

Kabanda said it’s important for the organization to see young people giving back to the community.

“If we can teach people to serve others and help those in need from a young age, it’s going to benefit us as a society. The older they get, hopefully they will continue serving those in need,” Kabanda said.

Assistant head of Southridge School Darren Jones said supporting the community is one of the “four defining pillars” of the school.

“It’s truly a privilege and an honour for us to be able to work with wonderful people like Romeo and all the amazing volunteers at the Mission to help make a difference in the lives of others,” Jones said in an email.

SUMS has been serving the Whalley community since 1995. The charity’s initiatives include a meal program, shelters, and community connection services. Approximately 2,500 people are served a meal each week.



