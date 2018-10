Southridge Grade 10 students spent Monday morning cleaning White Rock beach.

The students participated in the school’s Service Week by volunteering and provicing service for local organizations in the community.

The exercise, Southridge director of communicans Erin Labbe wrote to Peace Arch News Monday, is to teach the value of self-awareness and contribution.

Southridge Grade 10 students clean the White Rock waterfront. (Darren Jones photo)

