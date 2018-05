The Southridge County Fair kicked off Saturday, and the school expects more than 5,000 people to attend the event.

The 23rd annual event features a 450-family garage sale, student performances, bake sale, farmer’s market, petting zoo and kids’ zone.

Parking is limited, the school, located at 2656 160 St., is offering a complimentary shuttle service. Details can be found at https://www.southridge.bc.ca/countryfair