South Surrey’s Urban Safari animal sanctuary raising funds through 50/50

Money will be used to care for exotic animals, educate public

A chameleon is among the hundreds of creatures in the care of the Urban Safari Rescue Society. (Contributed photo)

South Surrey’s Urban Safari Rescue Society is hosting an online fundraiser to help raise “much needed funds.”

The non-profit organization, which is located at 1395 176 St., is currently selling tickets for a 50/50 draw, with half the proceeds going to the winner and half going to the society, to help it continue to care for exotic animals while also “educating the public about animals, their environments and the natural world.”

The draw will be made on Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. As of Monday morning, there was $380 in the pot. Tickets are $5 each, three for $10 or 10 for $20. To purchase, visit https://urbansafari.rafflenexus.com. A maximum of 6,200 tickets will be sold.

In-person visits to Urban Safari are currently by appointment only, according to a bulletin on the organization’s website, and strict COVID-19 protocols are in place. To book a visit, call 604-531-1100 or for more information, visit www.urbansafari.ca or email info@urbansafari.ca



editorial@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AnimalsfundraisingWildlife