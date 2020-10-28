South Surrey’s Pacific Inn Resort – known locally as the Pink Palace – has been closed since 2018, but on Saturday will host a Overnight Paranormal Tour and Ghost Hunt. (Facebook photo)

South Surrey’s Pink Palace to host late-night Halloween ghost tour

Paranormal ghost hunt set for midnight to 4 a.m. Saturday at closed hotel

Any night owls hoping to give themselves a scare on Halloween will have the opportunity this weekend at South Surrey’s Pink Palace.

On Saturday (Oct. 31), the eye-catching pink building – which sold, closed and began a major $25m face lift in 2018 after decades as the Pacific Inn Resort – will host an Overnight Paranormal Tour and Ghost Hunt, beginning just before midnight and lasting until 4 a.m. Sunday.

Listed as being hosted by Pink Palace Film and Margarett Lange, the event promises, ominously, that “there won’t be any sleep at this slumber party unless you plan to join the dead.”

At the event, guests will hear about “the hauntings and the history” of the Pink Palace (1160 King George Blvd.), and then join professional paranormal investigators on a tour through the five-acre property “on a search for answers at the most bewitching time of the year.”

“In partnership with The Paranormal Road Trippers, this investigative team takes a metaphysical and a scientific approach to ghost hunting, using the latest paranormal equipment and a spiritual medium. You will rotate through different areas of the hotel with a trained paranormal investigator, focusing on the most active areas in the building,” a note on the Pink Palace Film website explains.

The event is for those 18 years old and above, although guests 13-plus are allowed to participate, with a parent in attendance, and with a consent form and waiver signed.

The tours are all staged with COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

Since closing, the Pink Palace has served as a popular filming location for television shows and movies, including The Flash, Riverdale, Batwoman and Stephen King’s The Stand.

For information on Saturday’s event, visit the Facebook page or www.pinkpalacefilm.com. For tickets, click here.


Most Read