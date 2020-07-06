South Surrey’s Historic Stewart Farm is set to offer outdoor, guided tours this summer. (City of Surrey photo)

South Surrey’s Historic Stewart Farm to offer guided tours

Outdoor tours to run afternoons Tuesdays through Fridays

Historic Stewart Farm is set to offer guided, outdoor tours of its South Surrey property.

Tours of the popular heritage site, which is located at 13723 Crescent Rd., will be available Tuesday to Friday afternoons, from 1-3:30 p.m., a news release issued Monday notes.

Calling it a “new, modified service,” the tours will be limited to 10 people or less, and pre-registration with a MySurrey account – available at www.surrey.ca/culture-recreation/1697.aspx – is required. Tours are available every 30 minutes.

Highlights of the 30-minute tours will include the 1894 farmhouse, pole barn, heirloom gardens, root cellar, boat building former threshing shred. Visitors will lean about the history of the farm, and the Stewart family themselves.

Physical distancing will be enforced on each tour, and all other building on the South Surrey property will be closed.

“With people staying safe and closer to home this summer, I encourage Surrey residents to get out and explore all that Surrey has to offer,” Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum said in the release.

Historic Stewart Farm’s heritage tours are a great options for families to discover our local history and enjoy some time outdoors.”

For more information, call 604-591-4627 or visit www.surrey.ca/stewartfarm


City of Surrey

