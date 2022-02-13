South Surrey’s Historic Stewart Farm reopens to public

South Surrey’s Historic Stewart Farm reopened to the public this month, and with that return comes a return of a number of family events.

Stewart Farm, located at 13723 Crescent Rd., is set to host a three-day weekend full of activities over the Family Day long weekend (Feb. 19-21); activities planned include heritage demonstrations, craft-making opportunities and a scavenger hunt.

“We are really looking forward to being able to welcome the community back in 2022,” said curator Jerrilin Spence.

“From programs and events to the return of in-person and remote school programs, day camps and more, there will be a lot happening this year.

“We will take advantage of our wonderful outdoor space as well as offering activities indoors – all with measures in place to keep our visitors, staff and volunteers safe.”

Historic Stewart Farm is also again offering “one-of-a-kind” programs both in-person and online.

“From classic book clubs to baking lessons straight from our heritage kitchen, and even camps for the youngest time travelers to enjoy, we have something for everyone,” said Spence.

Stewart Farm is open Wednesdays through Sundays, noon until 4:30 p.m. For more information, call 604-592-4627 or, to book a tour of the property, visit www.surrey.ca/stewartfarm or call 604-501-5100.



